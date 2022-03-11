Huge interest expected in Augustinian site with council excited to see its potential realised

THE potential future development of the site of the former Good Counsel College secondary school and Augustinian Priory in New Ross came up for discussion at this month’s meeting of the local authority.

Following delivery of the monthly report by District Manager, Mick McCormack, to the members Cllr Michael Sheehan raised the issue of the site and asked for an update on the situation.

"I am just very concerned that it’s gone very quiet up there and I would be concerned that it will fall into the wrong hands,” said Cllr Sheehan.

He then asked if it had ever been offered to the council for use and asked: “Have the Augustinians ever come to us and asked if we would like to buy it first?”

In response Mr McCormack confirmed that an approach was made by the Augustinians to the council

"Yes, they did come to us and we met them a couple of times up there,” he said.

"Our Director of Enterprise met them up there and I met them with our development team so they were interested in us taking it on,” he added.

However, Mr McCormack then said he had a different view on the situation than Cllr Sheehan.

"I have a different view because I would be excited about what the market might bring,” he said. He also pointed out that the planning process was also there after that.

"I would be kind of looking forward to what the market is going to bring and the solutions to that site,” said Mr McCormack.

"I think there is huge interest in it, just going on anecdotal evidence and we’re hearing there are a lot of cars up there with people having a look so we are quite excited by that,” he added.