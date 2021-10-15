Huge honour as Rachel O’Connor named President of NAPD

Ramsgrange Community School principal, Rachel O’Connor, has commenced her role as President of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) following her recent election.

The Waterford native will represent school leaders from Ireland’s 700 post primary schools.

The outgoing Vice President of the Association, Ms O’Connor holds a wealth of experience in advocacy and leadership within the post primary sector and has consistently advocated on a range of challenges and opportunities for Ireland’s secondary schools, including the need for senior-cycle reform.

Ms O’Connor, President thanked the members of the NAPD for their continued support, saying she looks forward to leading the association as it strives to deliver change for school leaders, students and the wider school community.

“The NAPD has a long history of student-centred advocacy, and this has never been more necessary than the current times we find ourselves in.

It is both an honour and a privilege to take on the role of president.”

She plans to start engaging with members across the country to hear from them their views and needs for the future of Irish education immediately.

“We have heard from school leaders up and down the country, who have called for the broadening of the pool of substitute teachers. This is an issue that pre-dates the pandemic, however the subsequent pressures on the school system have further exasperated it.

"School leaders need support now more than ever to deal with the ever-growing administrative duties to which they must comply, and it is incumbent on the Department of Education to reduce the burden facing our school leaders so that they can focus on leading learning.”

The reform of our traditional senior cycle examinations is top of her to-do list during her term at the helm.

"This has been a long-term objective for school leaders and one which has the potential to deliver meaningful change for the betterment of our students, both in terms of their wellbeing and learning outcomes. We must not forgo the lessons learned throughout the pandemic but instead seize the opportunity now presented to reimagine the holistic education of our young people.

“Minister Foley has given her commitment to these reforms, similar to the successful reform of Junior Cycle, and I look forward to engaging with the Minister, her officials and all education partners to progress the necessary changes to bring Senior Cycle education into the 21st century.”

Director of the NAPD, Paul Crone said: “On behalf of all members of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, I wish to warmly welcome Rachel O’Connor to her role as president of the association for the coming year. Rachel has been a strong advocate for school leaders and equality of opportunity for students in post primary during her term as Vice President. We have no doubt she will continue to work with the same vigour and determination in her new role as president.”