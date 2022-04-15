Hudson Taylor to launch album and kick off tour in Wexford

HUDSON Taylor are to officially launch their highly anticipated new album ‘Searching For The Answers’ and kick off their Irish tour with a date in the beautiful St Iberius Church.

Irish brothers Harry and Alfie Hudson-Taylor are set to release their third studio album on June 3, and it’s that night that they’ll take to the stage in Wexford for another special show.

The band are delighted to return to touring again, their first tour since 2019, and after multiple sold-out shows and a successful ‘Home Stretch’ gig in Min Ryan Park last year, they were keen to return to Wexford to kick-start their latest chapter.

Meanwhile, local act The Frisky Gypsys are set for a headline show at The Crown Live on May 28. Having enjoyed a great gig in Whelan’s recently, they’re excited to take their high-energy live show back home ahead of the release of their second EP this summer.

Tickets for both shows are available from www.lantern.ie.