HSE to introduce pop-up Covid test centre in a bid to help clear significant backlog

The new pop up Covid-19 test centre will be located at the Ferns GAA complex.

THE HSE has tonight confirmed that it is taking emergency action in a bid to clear a backlog of people requiring Covid tests by setting up a pop-up PCR test centre at Ferns GAA complex.

The pop-up centre will operate from tomorrow (Saturday) until Monday, with GP referrals being prioritised in a bid to clear huge backlogs within the system. Appointments for this test centre will be issued by normal means, via the HSE online appointments portal and the HSE were keen to stress that there is no capacity for walk-in appointments.

This latest measure comes as whole swathes of the Wexford public have been completely unable to access PCR testing. People have gone to great lengths, staying up until all hours in the hopes that new appointments will be released online, but every time new ones are created, they disappear within minutes.

A new Covid test centre recently opened in New Ross, but has not managed to sufficiently clear the backlog. On one day last week, the test centre in Wexford town managed to get through 600 tests, but still had a waiting list of over 3,000.

While previously GP referrals were given priority, many local doctors noted that patients were left waiting up to a week before getting an appointment for a PCR test. In many instances, people had already completed their isolation period by the time they were issued a test slot.

While doubts are already being expressed over how much of the backlog can be cleared with two days of pop up testing in Ferns, the fact that action is being taken and additional capacity is being added will be welcome news for the many people across the county isolating at home and waiting for a test.

The Ferns GAA complex previously hosted a pop-up test centre in October of 2020 after a what was considered a sharp rise in cases in North Wexford.