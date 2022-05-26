Wexford

HSE tells disabled Wexford woman left in her urine-soaked bed without carer that ‘case is now closed’

Sharon Colgan advised that if she is dissatisfied, she can make a complaint to the Ombudsman’s office

Maria Pepper

A disabled Wexford woman with cerebral palsy and a spinal injury, who was left in her urine-soaked bed without a carer due to staffing shortages in a care company, has received a HSE response to a personal complaint she made through the “Your Service Your Say” system.

Sharon Colgan of Shanna Court who has been granted a meeting via Zoom with the Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte on Wednesday, June 1,  lodged a complaint about her treatment on April 24 when Woodbrook Care which provides her with a service paid for by the HSE, failed to send a carer to her home and she was left lying in bed from 8am the previous night to 4.30 pm that day.

