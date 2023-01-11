HSE announces opening of free walk-in nasal flu vaccine clinics for children in County Wexford in response to rising number of cases

The HSE has announced details of free walk-in flu vaccine clinics for children in County Wexford from the age of two to 17 years.

The clinics offering the nasal flu vaccine will operate in the Disability Block of St John’s Hospital in Munster Hill, Enniscorthy on the following dates – Friday, January 13 from 1.30pm to 5.30pm; Sunday, January 15 from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, January 22 from 10am to 4pm.

No appointment is necessary to attend a clinic and the vaccine is free with the HSE urging parents to have children vaccinated as the number of flu cases continues to rise in the community.

A spokesperson said the opening of walk-in vaccine clinics for children across the country is in response to the rising numbers of flu cases in young people and the significant number of children who have been hospitalised with flu this winter.

The children’s free nasal flu vaccine will be available up to January 23. After this date, only children with medical conditions which put hem at risk of serious illness from flu will be able to get a vaccine.

The HSE is encouraging parents to avail of this opportunity to vaccinate their children as the incidence of flu is expected to continue spreading for a number of weeks.

“Flu is a serious illness that can be dangerous in children too. We are seeing rising cases of flu in the community so we are encouraging parents of children aged 2-17 to get their children vaccinated to protect them while there is still time", said Dr Aparna Keegan, Specialist in Public Health Medicine with the HSE.

“The nasal spray flu vaccine is a very safe and effective vaccine and helps your child’s immune system produce antibodies that fight infection. It cannot give your child the flu. If your child has had the flu vaccine and they come into contact with flu virus, these antibodies will help them fight the flu and reduce the risk of getting sick or needing to go to hospital.

“The vaccination process is a simple nasal spray and is given by spraying the vaccine once into each of the child’s nostrils. Getting the nasal spray flu vaccine is a safe, effective and a pain free way to protect your child from flu this winter.”

While most children who catch flu have mild symptoms, it can sometimes lead to serious complications such as pneumonia or bronchitis in some children. Children, especially young children, are also more likely than adults to get severe complications of flu.

Nearly 700 children under the age of 14 have been hospitalised in Ireland with flu this winter to date.

A full list of clinics is available at https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/flu/walk-in/. The vaccine is also available from participating GPs and pharmacists.