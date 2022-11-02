HSE acknowledges SETU psychiatric nursing course graduates

Pictured in St. Patrick’s Gateway Centre, Waterford at the HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s Ceremony for its 39 graduates of SETU’s B.Sc. (Honours) in Psychiatric Nursing were Wexford mental health services area participants with their co-ordinators.

Pictured in St. Patrick’s Gateway Centre, Waterford at the HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s Ceremony for its graduates of SETU’s B.Sc. (Honours) in Psychiatric Nursing were Waterford and Wexford mental health services area participants with their co-ordinators.

STUDENTS from Wexford were among those who were honoured recently for having successfully completed four years of study in South East Technological University (SETU).

In all 39 graduates of SETU’s B.Sc. (Honours) in Psychiatric Nursing were acknowledged at the ceremonies following their completion of the course which included 80 weeks of clinical placements in HSE/South East Community Healthcare mental health services.

Concluding their fourth year of the course and a 36-week continuous internship with HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH), 18 of the students in the Waterford and Wexford mental health services were presented with their qualifications at the St. Patrick’s Gateway Centre, Waterford.

A similar presentation ceremony took place for 21 students in the Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary mental health services at St. Canice’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

On completion of their training in the HSE in the coming weeks, which began in September 2018, the 39 participants will register with the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland as Psychiatric Nurses.

Speaking at the Kilkenny ceremony Irene Ryan (SECH Nurse Practice Development Coordinator for Carlow-Kilkenny/South Tipperary), acknowledged all of the students for continuing their training during the unprecedented times of pandemic.

“They have contributed enormously to delivering the highest possible standards of care in mental health services in that time,” said Ms Ryan.

“They have both our sincere appreciation and admiration for their commitment,” she added.

Speaking at the Waterford ceremony, Ursula O’ Neill (SECH Nurse Practice Development Co-ordinator for Waterford/Wexford) was equally full of praise for the students.

“We are delighted that these students chose this career,” she said.

“Psychiatric/Mental Health nursing is a specialist field within the health care profession,” she added.

“It involves an interpersonal, caring process which acknowledges the uniqueness of each person. The psychiatric nurse is concerned with the promotion of mental health, the prevention of mental illness and the provision of care to those with mental health problems.”

The ceremony in St. Canice’s Hospital was addressed by SECH’s Carlow-Kilkenny/South Tipperary mental health services area Director of Nursing, Avril Nolan, in addition to the respective Clinical Placement Co-ordinators, Emer O’Donnell (South Tipperary), Claire Fitzgerald (Kilkenny) and Helen Heffernan (Carlow).

The ceremony in St. Patrick’s Gateway was also addressed by SECH’s Waterford/Wexford mental health services area Director of Nursing, Kasia Nolan, and Clinical Placement Co-ordinators John Fitzgerald (Waterford) and Marilyn Vereker (Wexford).

Also among those in attendance were Joan Croke Power (Assistant Director of Nursing) and Colman Noctor (Lecturer, Dept. of Nursing and Health Care, SETU).

A spokesperson for the HSE/South East Community Healthcare said it works closely with SETU in facilitating clinical placements across a diverse range of mental health services. This includes working in the Department of Psychiatry acute mental health inpatient units and the residential units for Psychiatry of Later Life and Rehabilitation Centres.

There are also placements in other high, medium and low support residences, day hospital services, specialist nursing support in acute hospitals such as emergency departments liaison services and participation in community mental health teams and other community supports and services based in and from primary care centres.

The spokesperson said the diverse training afforded in the south east to graduates in psychiatric nursing provides a solid foundation for students to develop professionally and make a lasting contribution to the delivery of quality, safe and effective mental health care locally, nationally and internationally.