Howlin relishing his elder statesman role

In 1982 Wexford was a place of widespread poverty, according to Brendan Howlin, who was an up-and-coming politician chomping at the bit to make a name for himself in Irish politics.

Within a matter of months, in November 1982, his name was on the ballot paper to run in the third General Election to take place within a remarkable two years in Irish politics.

Brendan Corish was Labour party leader in 1981 and a very close of his father’s.

“There was a constant chat about politics. You have to absorb it, almost organically. In many ways my father was a sounding board for Brendan Corish who, coming back to ground zero – would hear how any particular policy or attitude would travel on the ground. I certainly absorbed some of that.”

Deputy Howlin (65) was always interested in politics, he tells me, sitting hunched over the table with his hands clasped, as we chat at the Whitford House Hotel.

He was President of the students union in college and upon returning to teach in Wexford, he found himself at the forefront of a campaign to prevent a nuclear power plant being built in Carnsore.

“The trade union movement were in favour of it and the employers were also. It would be the economic regenerator of Co Wexford, but a number of people were saying people were turning their backs on nuclear power internationally at the time.

“Subsequently we had Three Mile Island and Chernobyl disasters, so that indicated how bad that would have been.”

That campaign politicised him making him aware that you had to be involved in politics to make a real impact on society.

“Helen Screen, who was buried two weeks ago, and David Blackett who was a professor in Trinity at the time, and a number of others locally, started the Nuclear Safety Association, an inquiry group to test out the science of it. I attended one of their meetings and I remember listening to Prof Blackett who said the science was very problematic as nuclear waste generated here had to be stored for periods of time beyond human imagination, so this could have been dangerous for hundreds of thousands of years into the future.

“We started thinking about alternative industry and I travelled to the west of Ireland and there was one company making wind turbines at that stage and we went to see them in Clare.”

Despite the re-emergence of nuclear power as a clean option, he stands by his involvement in the campaign.

“What is now being offered is a different scale of nuclear. They are talking mini nuclear plants. In Carnsore the reactor they were going to build there would have provided more than a quarter of the electricity for Ireland, so you’d have to build a second if that one failed.”

He visited Fukushima recently for the annual anniversary, having been asked by the Government to represent Ireland at the memorial.

Deputy Howlin loved the cut and thrust of politics and got his fare share in the early Eighties.

“The start of the Eighties was an extraordinarily turbulent time in Irish politics. We had three elections within two years, in ‘81 and in ‘82, and Brendan Corish – still the doyenne of Labour politics in Wexford –had been Tanáiste and leader of the party up until 1977. In the first of those elections Brendan asked me to be his director of elections because I had new ideas and was full of beans.”

The party had a very big physical membership as all political parties had; more then than they do now.

“In that General Election Brendan didn’t do well and at the end there was a fear during the day that he might lose his seat after a long, long career. I remember vividly because the count was in the old John’s Road school at the time. I was always good at number crunching and votes and Brendan asked me to do his thank you speech a the end.

“I remember looking at the transfer patterns and I knew that Brendan was going to elected, not to the fifth, but for the fourth seat. It had looked bleak.

“I ran breath in fist up to Belvedere Road and went into his house and I remember Brendan was watching the television and word had gone in to the studio panel and Brendan Halligan had just got the news that Corish was likely to lose in Wexford and he said this will be an incredible shock, and I said ‘he’s wrong, you’re going to be elected comfortably on the fourth seat’. The person who actually lost out that night was James Browne’s great-uncle. It was a late night.”

The two men were the biggest political figures in Wexford at the time: a Browne and Brendan Corish, and for one of them to lose was massive.

“I remember they did a late night interview together and they were so gracious with each other.

“I thought we were settled for a while, but we had another election within eight months. Brendan announced he wasn’t going to stand and we had an emergency meeting and Brendan’s brother, Des Corish stood in that election. Unfortunately we lost the seat and amazingly there was a third election. I was asked to stand in the following election and I said I would, although I had only been co-opted onto the Corporation two years previously.”

He had loved the direct politics of the Corporation.

“You had 12 members and by and large, although we had political differences, there was a collegiality there to do our best for Wexford. The whole thing was jobs, jobs, jobs. Get investment. Brendan Corish was Tanáiste when we got ABS Pumps, but traditional industries were disappearing.”

Poverty was widespread and one of the biggest issues he dealt with was getting indoor bathrooms to people.

“We have improved remarkably. People who came out of school, nevermind college – because very few people went to college in my days and jobs were so scarce – a lot of people looked to move out of Wexford and Ireland.

“I felt we needed to have a different perspective so people could stay at home, and there has been a remarkable transformation in my political life in terms of the economic fortunes of this country and a lot remains to be done.”

He said the very poor people in Ireland have very serious problems.

“We have great social welfare safeguards here, but God knows there are people who are struggling.”

He wasn’t elected in the November election, coming within 300 votes of the fifth place TD. Fine Gael had a triumphant trip win: Michael D’Arcy, Ivan Yates and Avril Doyle.

“It was an extraordinary time. I got a call and was told I would be appointed to the Senate aged 26.”

He stepped away from his teaching job and continued working as a senator, prior to standing in the 1987 General Election when he got elected and he has been comfortably elected in every election since.”

Rumours of his political demise have ben premature, he says, commenting that he works as hard as he ever did for people, not only in Ireland, but around the world.

On his successor, George Lawlor, Deputy Howlin jokingly remarked that he is like ‘Prince Charles’ at this stage.

Without doubt his five years as Minster for Public Expenditure stands out as Deputy Howlin’s proudest time in politics.

“The economic survival of Ireland was on the line in 2011. We were beholden to the International Monetary Fund. Our reputation was on the floor. Nobody would lend us money.

“We had to rebuild politics, public confidence in administration and fix the economy. Within five years we restored the economic fortunes of the country and roe importantly we got 200,000 people back to work.”

He defends attracting American companies to Ireland.

“Getting inward investment was extremely important for the country. Recent export figures show big pharma form the bulk of our exports. They are sustaining hundreds of thousand of well paid jobs, not only for the people working for them, right down to the electricians and carpenters and food vendors. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be paying their tax, they should.

“In government we insisted on transparency and that there would be no off-shoring of accounts and did away with the double Irish.”

The Labour party are behind the proposed 15pc corporation tax proposal and he sees interesting political times ahead.

He is not a fan of the politics on speed culture of today.

“Nobody can speak longer than 20 minutes and they divide it up into three minute slots so people come in, largely from a certain party, have a prepared script read it and take the 90 seconds for social media. There is no engagement in debate in the way there used to be.”

On Sinn Fein, Deputy Howlin said it is a party of inaction.

“The Labour Party was always a party of doing. Quite often the party came to power when the country was on its knees and Fianna Fáil had made a bags of it.

“We have always got punished for making the hard decisions, which is what Government is all about. If you aren’t willing to step up to the plate and actually govern and make the hard decisions and explain them the best you can to people, then you’re only a debating society. “And there are many who go into politics and their aim is to be sustained in politics; that was never my ambition. My ambition was not to be re-elected, it was to actually make a difference and if that was popular well and good. You do what is right at every juncture. Some people chase every popular sentiment.

“I have knocked on many tens of thousands of doors over the years and people will tell you very honestly that Brendan I don’t agree with you on that but I do admire you for taking a stand on that.”

He has seen parties like Sinn Fein rise to the top before.

“Politics is exciting because it is volatile and nothing is static. I have seen the Progressive Democrats come and be a tidal wave and now they’re gone. What would Sinn Fein have done in government? You look to the North and what they do there: they are against property tax in the south, but it’s alright in the North.

“I’m sure that Sinn Fein will get their turn if the opinion polls become a reality and the old political narrative is that you campaign in poetry and you govern in prose because it’s the capacity to actually make decisions and if you make too many promises you disappoint people.”

Deputy Howlin said politics should be renewed and refreshed all of the time.

“I have no difficulty with any party coming forward with new ideas and some of the ideas Sinn Fein have are good in terms of social provision, but all of that has to be funded. My own judgement is they will have to be pragmatic and that’s how they will disappoint people.”

Big picture stuff is what he’s all about these days.

He says being a finance minister gives one great power to influence things and readdress balances in regions.

“If I had continued where I was in public expenditure for another five years, we would have finished the road to Rosslare, developed the port quicker, would have had a University of the South East campus in Wexford. One of the things I did before I left office was to allocate money to buy a site in Wexford and yet six years later now we still don’t have a site: that’s beyond my comprehension.”

There is no political driver for it, he said. “Nobody has the heft that I had as minister for expenditure. If you are in charge of the national purse you have heft.”

Unapologetically Wexford, he said there has to be a fair distribution nationally.

“There is a reason why the biggest county in the South East: Wexford, doesn’t have a campus. That is the biggest frustration of my career.

“I remember the lack of opportunity in Wexford in the Eighties and education is the great leveller. For Wexford to capture its potential it needs this campus.”

He claims credit for bringing MARA here.

“You can imagine what having the EPA here and a marine centre. You can imagine with the work through the EPA what a centre of environmental excellence, which is the future, what Wexford could be in providing graduates in its own bespoke faculty in environmental and maritime excellence to ensure we an utilise the assets of the sea in a sustainable way.”

Expressing surprise that a TD can attend council meetings, due to the workload in government, he laments the decision to shut town councils.

“Maybe the solution is to give councillors more autonomy, resources and income.

“I have been privileged to serve as a member of Wexford Corporation, Wexford County Council, Seanad Eireann, Dáil Eireann, cabinet, I’ve chaired European councils at every level of public administration that you can think of, but I still think Wexford Corporation was a very useful, focussed and identifiable body. Everyone knew who the mayor was and who the members were. In recent times I’m not sure the mayor is as well known.”

So far Deputy Howlin has served in three governments, and loves that he and all TDs are accessible.

“I get great personal joy out of people using me as their personal ombudsman.”

He isn’t on social media. “It would have been impossible when I was a minister because it’s so vicious. It actually motivated me to bring in a bill – Coco’s Law – because people are driven to suicide because of comments on social media and I know a lot of politicians who say they wouldn’t be on social media if they didn’t have to be.

“It’s extremely ephemeral. They are as likely to be in touch with five politicians as one. It’s a different world.”

He said: “You can’t do the analysis of legislation, the questioning of ministers and expect it to be done in 90 seconds. People breezing into the and talking for three minutes for a post on social media is not my idea of politics and accountability.”

As for slowing down as he nears pension age, Deputy Howlin said: “I’m still working 60, 70 hours a week.

“It’s totally different now. I travelled the county. I had an enormous volume of cases. My philosophy has always been very straightforward: that I would do my absolute best to serve Wexford and my country to my absolute ability.”

He has fond memories of trekking up and down the country to clinics.

The old Workman’s Club in New Ross or in the Railway Hotel in Gorey and Murphy Flood’s in Enniscorthy. They were delighted to see you: you were their champion and you had come to see them. To engender that level of loyalty and support is a unique aspect of politics.”

And Deputy Howlin still believes politics is exciting.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic for God’s sake. Who knows how 2022 will unfold.”

He says being able to listen, understand and having the determination to make a difference makes a good politician.

“I’ve been lucky in political life as well. I have been privileged to serve in three cabinets in key ministries like health and environment and being in charge of the public finances at a critical time, and I was able to deliver for my constituency as well. I have always been surrounded by really good people.”

He said having people to tell him if he wasn’t doing a good job helped him.

He redirects a lot of volatility in the run up to the next General Election.

“Covid is such a maverick player in the centre of everything now, we just don’t know how everything will pan out.”

Reflecting on his career, so far, he said: “I am very satisfied with my career. I’m putting in as many hours as I ever did and I am involved in a whole range of things including a pan European parliamentary support group for Africa.”

He is lobbying for vaccines for Africa. He chairs the economic committee of the British Irish Parliamentary assembly.

“We are holding hearings on the impact of Brexit.”

On this front he travels to England in February to take evidence there.

He has spoken with key players in ports around the UK.

Party spokesman on a number of issues, Deputy Howlin cautions against people dismissing politics as not being of their concern.

“If you look at the Boris Johnson or Trump administration it’s important not to be dismissive of politics. I am deeply concerned by the growing xenophobia and nationalism across Europe and the Lithuanian foreign minister yesterday said tensions are as high in Europe as at any time since the Second World War with Russia amassing troops on the border of Ukraine.

“You certainly won’t be bored in politics so you have to be alert and look beyond your own external horizons as well, because external events impact on you if you’re not careful.”