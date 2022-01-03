Wexford

Howlin relishing his elder statesman role

Having been in charge of Ireland’s economy at one of the most critical junctures of modern Irish history, Brendan Howlin tells David Looby he has seen it all over his 40 years to date in politics

Brendan Howlin in Dublin.

David Looby

In 1982 Wexford was a place of widespread poverty, according to Brendan Howlin, who was an up-and-coming politician chomping at the bit to make a name for himself in Irish politics.

Within a matter of months, in November 1982, his name was on the ballot paper to run in the third General Election to take place within a remarkable two years in Irish politics. 
Brendan Corish was Labour party leader in 1981 and a very close of his father’s.

