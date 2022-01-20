‘How is it fair?’: Wexford supermarket staff shelved in €1,000 bonus payment giveaway

WEXFORD supermarket workers have reacted with anger and disappointment to the news that they are not eligible for the €1,000 frontline workers’ bonus payment, having worked at the coalface throughout the pandemic, often shouldering abuse from anti-mask shoppers.

Centra employee Ruth Harpur said: “I’m a frontline worker in the retail sector. I too have been wearing a mask everyday. I have been at risk everyday as lots of customers who visited the shop also got Covid, so I too was at risk and at risk of bringing it home to my family.

"I worked extra hours. I went above and beyond. I wore my PPE. I sanitised. I did everything that was asked of me as a frontline worker. So what if there’s going to be an extra holiday? I don’t get double pay and I won’t get €1,000, but those that will get the €1,000 will also have that extra day off – so how is it fair? Just because we are not HSE workers or civil servants we too have a right, we too kept the wheels of industry going and provided a service to those in need.

“It should be anyone who was in the firing line and at risk that should benefit. I could have chosen the PUP payment and stayed at home like a lot did, but I didn’t. I wanted to work and do my bit. I didn’t do it because I thought there would be a bonus payment at the end of it.”

A manger of a supermarket in the south east, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Not only did my team and I stand on the frontline we had to fight to stay there while asking the team to work in an unknown and maybe dangerous environment.

“The first battle was trying to secure stock from suppliers and still to this day it’s a battle to keep stock on the shelves.

“The second battle was asking staff to go the extra mile, day in, day out, while all their mates got to work from home in a safe environment or receive the PUP payment.

“But what makes us frontline workers was the battle every day we had to fight with asking customers to sanitise there hands and asking customers to wear face masks.

“I was lucky that the owner of the store authorised free disposable masks for those who forgot their masks, but even then as a manger I received over 3,000 messages on our work Facebook page of how wrong we were to ask people to wear masks, etc, and to include death threats from anti-maskers from all over the world.

“So yes, my team are frontline workers. The team every day during Covid go the extra mile to make sure we have food on shelves for customers and work crazy hours to fill the gaps and keep the shop open as we lost staff for ten days due to Covid.

“I honestly think the government should do something for all retail staff that worked during the lockdowns.”

A Meals on Wheels worker also has spoken out, saying they worked throughout the pandemic, providing meals for people to eat in the comfort of their own homes.