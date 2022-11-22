FOLLOWING significant pressure, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has confirmed that he will meet with elected members of Wexford County Council to discuss various housing issues they are facing on a daily basis.

It sparked angry scenes among councillors as it emerged last week that a meeting with them was not on the Minister’s itinerary as part of his visit to the model county, taking in a number of sites and cutting the ribbon on a number of housing projects.

However, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor has now confirmed that following some back and forward with the Housing Department, a meeting is now slated for Friday afternoon.

"I did impress upon the department the importance of a meeting," Cllr Lawlor said. “It will allow councillors to convey the seriousness of the situation in Wexford. There is some very important and positive news which brought about the Minister’s visit. He will visit the site of the new Women’s Refuge, cut the ribbon on the new Cluid development in Coolcotts and also visit projects in Rosslare and Taghmon as well as officially opening New Ross Fire Station. These are all big projects which require a Ministerial presence, but it would certainly have left a sour taste and taken away from that good work had he not agreed to meet with us.

"I’m delighted the Minister has acceded to our request to meet and I look forward to discussing some of these issues with him on Friday.”

One of those who had led the calls for a meeting with the Housing Minister, Sinn Féin councillor Tom Forde, was still unhappy.

"I was happy to learn from our county secretary yesterday evening that Minister will dedicate an hour of his time to speak with councillors. But we have 34 elected councillors in Wexford. We would be lucky to get a minute each to speak to him.

“The lack of communication from the Minister and his refusal to make adequate time to discuss housing issues with us is a snub to the people of Wexford. It shows a complete lack of respect for the people we represent and just how out of touch the Minister is with the scale if the crisis we are facing.

“I am of the opinion that we shouldn’t be rolling out a red carpet to a Minister that isn’t coming here to do what the elected representatives have requested, and this request came from my motion but was backed by all elected councillors, including from his own Fianna Fáil party.

“We spend meeting after meeting at our council discussing housing policy and attempting to discuss solutions but we spend more time talking about various ministerial policies that have our hands tied.

“We don't need pats on the back, we don't need photo ops and I have no interest in standing beside a Minister and posing for photographs when many hard pressed people that I represent are working and contributing but struggling to keep a roof over their heads or to secure a home to rent or to buy. I view this an insult to us.”

While Cllr Forde conceded that Minister O’Brien is coming to cut the ribbon on and view progress on several key projects, he urged councillors not to take part in any “photo ops” with him.

“I believe that we should be sending a clear message to that we do not welcome the type of visits he has planned so long as he refuses to address these issues and refuses to meaningfully engage with those who have been elected by the people of Wexford.”

Cllr Forde was also unimpressed by recent comments made by Minister James Browne, who stated that Wexford councillors would be better served to “focus on the local delivery of housing rather than political grandstanding”.

“I have read comments from Minister Browne arguing that it is not the most productive use of the Minister's time,” Cllr Forde responded. “Unfortunately, we see Minister Darragh O Brien doing too little too late when it comes to this housing crisis and a refusal to removing barriers to securing home ownership and rentals.”