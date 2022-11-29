Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien pledges support for Wexford tornado victims – ‘We won’t let those people down’

Some of the devastation wrought by the mini tornado at Longraigue, Foulksmills.

MINISTER for Housing Darragh O’Brien has vowed that the government will not be found wanting in terms of providing support for families whose homes and businesses were devastated after a mini-tornado ripped through south Wexford last month.

There was significant damage to properties across Clongeen, Ballycullane and Foulksmills with roofs ripped from houses entirely in some instances, while in others, huge strips of galvanised sheds were sent crashing through sitting room windows.

Read More

Luckily, nobody was killed or seriously injured, however, some families have been left facing bills stretching into hundreds of thousands as they count the cost of this freak weather event.

While meeting with Minister O’Brien, Cllr Michael Sheehan took the opportunity to raise the issue.

"I’d ask the Minister to be sympathetic to any applications that come before the department in relation to the tornado in South Wexford,” he said. “It cause massive damage and these people will need substantial support.”

Minister O’Brien was well aware of the event and noting that his department had already responded to recent flooding issues in New Ross and Gorey, he said: “We will absolutely provide support for people. I’m well aware of the incident and we won’t let those people down”.