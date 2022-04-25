Housing allocations in Gorey are one fifth of the level they should be

NORTH WEXFORD’s housing allocations are one fifth of what they should be so far this year, according to Cllr Joe Sullivan.

Cllr Sullivan said only eight council houses were allocated in the first three months of this year in the Gorey and Kilmuckridge municipal districts.

94 allocations were made throughout the county during this period.

Cllr Sullivan said two of the allocations were made on two sets of properties, so the true figure is less than eight.

“It adds up to about 8pc of housing allocations. I have asked that a certain amount of common sense be applied to this situation. It’s the people on the housing list who are the victims and the pawns in this game.”

Cllr Sullivan said people who have been approved for mobility and housing adaptation grants are running into major issues as building costs spiral out of control.

"There has been about a 40pc hike in the cost of works owing to the rising cost of labour and materials. The people in these situations are already burdened with advanced years and disabilities.”

Cllr Sullivan said the grant ceiling of €6,000 is not enough.

Director of Services Carolyn Godkin said there are different ceilings for different grants. “I know it’s an issue that prices have increased substantially.”