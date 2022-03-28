House prices steadily rising in County Wexford

THREE separate housing reports have indicated the property prices in Wexford are steadily increasing and demand still far outweighs supply.

According to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance (REA), the price of an average second-hand, three-bed, semi-detached home in County Wexford rose by 3.5 per cent, to €235,500, in the last three months.

The survey also revealed that 27 per cent of sales in the model county were to first-time buyers with 22 per cent of all purchasers coming from outside the area.

The average time taken to sell a home in Wexford currently stands at three weeks, according to the Q1 REA Average House Price Index.

In Wexford town prices rose to €215,000 – representing an increase of 2.4 per cent –with 25 per cent of purchasers being first-time buyers and 29 per cent of buyers being from outside of the county.

Prices in Gorey rose by €5,000, to €250,000, which was an increase of 2 per cent. First-time buyers accounted for 30 per cent of sales with 15 per cent of buyers coming from outside the county.

Commenting on the figures, Winston Halnon, fro REA Halnon McKenna, said: “The property market throughout County Wexford has started strongly in 2022, and prices are increasing at a steady and consistent rate.”

He said supply is a major factor for all sectors of the market, from second-hand property through to rental stock and commented: “Landlords are selling up as prices have increased and more rules are being brought in regarding tenancies. This is a major concern for all as the lack of rental stock is alarming.”

Nationally, the price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by almost €9,000 over the past three months to €278,500 – representing an annual increase of over 14 per cent.

“We expect 2022 will continue as it has begun, with short supply of all property types – both sales and rental,” said Mr Halnon.

A similar report carried out by MyHome.ie indicated a similar rise with the median asking price for a property in the county standing at €235,000

According to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report, prices in Wexford have “bucked the national trend” by remaining steady during the quarter.

The report, which was compiled in association with Davy, indicated property prices are up by € 25,000 compared to this time last year. The asking prices for a three-bed, semi-detached house in the county rose by €5,000 during the quarter, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a four-bed, semi-detached house in Wexford rose by €11,500 over the quarter, to €234,000, which represents an increase of €49,000 compared to this time last year. There were also 463 properties for sale in Wexford at the end of Q1, 2022, which was an increase of two per cent.

The author of the report, Conall MacCoille, who is chief economist with Davy, said double-digit inflation is likely to persist until at least the middle of the year.

“The broad picture of the market in early 2022 remains similar to last year,” he said.

"Impaired supply coupled with robust demand due to Ireland’s strong labour market,” he added.

"We had previously forecast Irish Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) inflation to slow to 3.5 per cent in 2022, albeit signalling that we would likely revise that up to a mid-single-digit figure,” said Mr MacCoille.

"Our revised forecast is for 6.5 per cent RPPI inflation through 2022 and 4.5 per cent in 2023,” he added.

He added that homes are being sold at 6.5 per cent above asking prices and that one-fifth of homebuyers who secure mortgage approval are failing to secure a property, even though the average mortgage approval for Q4 2021 was €270,000 – up 7 per cent on the year.

Meanwhile, Joanne Geary, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, said there is record low level supplies across the country and that it’s not surprising to see the national asking price inflation running high in Q1 of this year.

"This is not a good sign for the market but given there are several external factors at play – not least rising inflation levels in the economy overall,” she said.

"We may see demand tempered as the year goes on which would serve to cool the market somewhat,” she added.

A Daft House Price Report for Q1 of this year painted a similar picture indicating a house price increase of 13 per cent for the first quarter of this year. The report, which was compiled by Trinity College economist, Ronan Lyons, revealed the average price of a home in County Wexford is now 111 per cent above its lowest point.

The average rise across Leinster, outside of Dublin, was 8.7 per cent an according to the Daft report on March 1, there were 10,000 homes listed for sale nationally which represented another low in a series stretching back to July 2006.

In 2019, the average number of homes for sale on the market nationally at ay one time was just over 17,500.

According to the report stability of inflation is down to the fact that the increase seen in the first quarter of 2022 was very similar to that seen in the first three months of 2021, and that causes a problem.

Prices have increased nationally for seven consecutive quarters, since the second quarter of 2020, when Covid19 had an initial negative effect on prices. To put it in perspective, the Daft.ie Report has been going for 64 quarters, since the start of 2006, and in all that time there has never been a period where prices increased for seven consecutive quarters.

According to the Daft report commentary, there is a need for at least 35,000 new homes per year nationally and “realistically, closer to 50,000, if we are to have, as a country, the right mix of housing to suit our needs”.

It’s expected that 27,000 new homes will be built across the sales, market rental and social rental sectors this year, however, the new-homes part of the sales market is just one component of it, with the other being the second-hand market.

According to Daft.ie given the “arrival” of new households all the time, the liquidity – or extent of transactions in the second-hand market – is a key determinant of conditions in the sales market.

The second-hand market is still recovering from Covid-19 and there was a significant fall-off in the number of homes listed for sale during the period worst affected by Covid, March, 2020, to February, 2021.

This year, up to February, over 31,000 were listed for sale elsewhere in the country outside of Dublin which still leaves the country under-served with second-hand supply.