House prices across Wexford continue to rise with coastal areas proving most popular

House prices across Co Wexford have risen by an average of €14,975 in the past three months. A survey, carried out by MyHome.ie, shows that asking prices for a three-bed semi-detached house in the county rose by €15,000 over the quarter to €195,000. This means that prices in the segment have risen by €25,000 compared to this time last year. Meanwhile, the asking price for a four-bed semi-detached house in Wexford rose by €22,750 over the quarter to €222,500. This represents a year-on-year increase of €23,500 in the segment. The number of properties for sale in Wexford on MyHome.ie rose by 6.1 per cent in the last quarter.

According to a further study, this one carried out by Real Estate Alliance, the price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in Gorey the average price rose 4.4 per cent to €240,000 and prices in Wexford town rose by 3.9 per cent to €200,000. And with the pent-up demand created by the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down homes in the county are reaching ‘sale agreed’ in three weeks on average.

“There has been even more contraction in the number of properties coming for sale on the market over the summer months,” said Winston Halnon of REA Halnon McKenna. “Again, lack of supply is the driving force for price increases. Properties located in Wexford town and coastal areas are especially sought after and very hard to find. Vendors are holding off selling until they can find somewhere to move to next."

A third report, this one undertaken by Daft, continues in a similar vein. It states that, nationally, house prices are now 9 per cent higher than a year ago - an increase of €23,954 in only 12 months. With remote working remaining a viable option for many, inflation outside cities is now highest, with prices rising by 13 per cent. The total number of properties available to buy on September 1 was just below 12,700, up slightly from levels recorded earlier in the year but one of the lowest figures recorded since the rise of advertising properties for sale online.

These national trend hides regional differences. In Dublin, prices rose by 4.9 per cent in the year to September, the slowest rate of inflation in a year. In the other major cities, prices rose by similar magnitudes – from 3.1 per cent year-on-year in Galway to 8.4 per cent in Limerick city. Outside the main cities, inflation remains significantly higher, with prices rising by an average of 12.9 per cent year-on-year. The largest annual increases were in Mayo and Leitrim, where prices are more than 20 per cent above their level a year ago.

Commenting on Daft’s report, its author Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin, said: “The latest signals from the sales market suggest that, thankfully, the worst of the Covid-19 squeeze has passed. Inflation has eased a bit and there has been a modest improvement in the number of homes available to buy at any one point.

"Nonetheless, while the Covid-induced spike in market conditions may be passing, the underlying issues remain. The stock for sale remains well below pre-Covid-19 levels, while many parts of the country are still seeing prices that are at least 10 per cent higher than a year ago.”