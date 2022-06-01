Hotel defends staff scheme after TD jibe

Brandon House Hotel management have defended their use of a scheme whereby people with disabilities can learn skills with the assistance of their staff, having been criticised for doing so in the Dáil.

Paul Murphy TD named the hotel last week as he criticised schemes which see people work for hotels, bars and restaurants without getting paid directly by the business.

He highlighted a job posting for a food and beverage worker at the Brandon House Hotel, calling for the JobBridge 2.0 Scheme to be banned.

“All the worker will get 3.43 welfare top up. We need to ban these kind of unpaid scam internships which are undermining real jobs,” said Deputy Murphy.

Bernard Durkan TD said it was out of order for Deputy Murphy to be naming businesses and the Ceann Comhairle asked the TD not to name any businesses.

Brandon House Hotel managing director Pat Quinn said he was shocked and disappointed to see the hotel mentioned in the Dáil video published by Deputy Murphy on social media website Twitter.

Mr Quinn said the hotel has provided training opportunities for individuals over the years who have gone on to full and part time employment.

“We have a member of staff working alongside them. Two people have gone on to employment. It’s abut giving people a chance to join the labour force. Without having work experience you are not going to be able to go and get something.”

He said for the remark to be made in the Dáil was shocking.

“We don’t want other companies to feel they shouldn’t participate in these schemes. If things are going to come up like this it will put pressure on companies.”

He said there should be a higher standard of due diligence from TDs prior to them commenting on such matters.

“They should be fully informed rather than taking an alarmist view.”

He said the Brandon House Hotel are working in conjunction with the HSE through an Individual Placement Support Officer via Community Mental Health Services on an initiative to offer employment to applicants with certain disabilities.

“A vehicle to do this is through the Work Placement Experience Programme, known as the WPEP scheme. The aim of the Work Placement Experience Programme (WPEP) is to give an applicant good work experience, with mentoring and formal training that will help them to develop new skills in a supportive workplace so that they can improve their opportunity for future employment.

“After being approached to participate in the scheme by an IPS officer, the Brandon House Hotel were in a position to offer one placement under the scheme to assist someone from the community with the mentoring and work experience in the hope of the applicant successfully gaining meaningful employment in six months’ time once the work placement experience is completed.

“In order to move forward, the Brandon House Hotel had to advertise the role on the government website, JobsIreland.ie which they did on May 5. The WPEP is supported by the National Learning Network, Individual Placement Support and the HSE.

“This is just one of two initiatives that the Brandon House Hotel are proud to use to assist them in their endeavour to have an inclusive workplace environment, by assisting people with disabilities to access meaningful work.

“ The Brandon House Hotel also wish to state that these initiatives, would not be possible without the efforts made on a day to day basis by the many staff within the hotel,” hotel management said in a statement.