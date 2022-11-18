Wexford

exclusive Hospital staff horrified as convicted sex offender returns to work on Wexford ward – ‘We are all disgusted by it’

Ray Roche from Wexford who was convicted on two counts of indecently assaulting a female in an historic sex abuse case.
Ray Roche from Wexford who was convicted on two counts of indecently assaulting a female in an historic sex abuse case. Expand

Ray Roche from Wexford who was convicted on two counts of indecently assaulting a female in an historic sex abuse case.

Padraig Byrne

JUST over a year after he was convicted of indecently assaulting a child, a hospital porter is back working on the wards of a Wexford hospital.

Last year Ray Roche (54) was convicted of indecently assaulting a young girl and received a two-year sentence, which was fully suspended owing to the length of time that had passed since the incident took place. He was also placed on the sex offender’s register.

