Hopes that revised traffic management plan will ease delays and public frustration at Gorey junction

A revised traffic management plan at the Clonattin/ Esmonde Street junction should greatly reduce delays that have been a source of frustration for members of the public in recent days, according to Executive Engineer with Wexford County Council, Barry Hammel.

David Walsh Civil Engineering commenced foul sewer works at the junction on Monday under contract by Irish Water. Works at the busy junction led to long delays for drivers coming from all directions, many of whom took expressed their frustration at the workers, on social media and to local councillors.

According to Mr Hammel, these early issues have been taken on board and a new traffic management plan is in place from today.

"The work started on the Monday, and granted, there were big delays but the contractors were finding their feet. On Monday evening and Tuesday, they went with a stop-go system which worked in a clockwise motion. But, the pure volume of vehicles there meant there was still delays. They had the men down on the ground, but there were big delays still,” he explained. “Last night, it was agreed with the contractors that a road closure and diversion would be put in place.”

The closure will see traffic prevented from travelling from the roundabout towards Clonattin, though those travelling from Clonattin towards the town will still be permitted to do so. Traffic travelling to Clonattin will be diverted from the roundabout towards the R772 Arklow Rd and on to Ballylougham.

"It’s working perfectly at the moment but it's very early days. That plan is in place for today and tomorrow and it’s going to be a rolling situation. We will see how it goes and if it is going well, we will see how it goes next week,” said Mr Hammel. "It is expected that this system will continue on into next week. The present system will be in place until it is safe to move into a stop-go system at Clonattin. Then, the impact will be localised to Clonattin road only. When that will happen will depend on how the works are progressing.”

Mr Hammel said that the contractors have received a road opening licence for eight weeks to carry out the foul sewer works to completion. While he said it is unlikely that the work will go on for the full eight weeks, it is not possible to say when the work will be complete. However, today’s revised traffic plan, and the progression of works towards Clonattin going forward, should ease matters, he said.

He said that the work being done is ‘not easy’ owing to the busy nature of the junction and the safety considerations that must be adhered to, while he also stressed that the contractors are working as quickly and efficiently as they can.

“This isn’t an easy job. It was never going to be an easy job,” he said. “It cannot be done at night-time because of the noise and trying to get materials in. There’s never a right time to do it but the workers are doing it and doing it as quickly as they can.”

According to Mr Hammel, the contractors have been ‘extremely helpful’ at addressing the issues of recent days.

“I have to say, David Walsh is one of the best contractors out there. I know there’s been a lot of criticism and some of the lads on the ground were getting awful abuse from people on the road,” he said. “The contractors have been extremely helpful and are doing all they can.”

“They’re doing it as quickly as possible. They’re putting all the resources in there,” he added, saying that an additional digger on-site should help to speed up the work further.

Councillor Andrew Bolger said that he had been contacted about the issue by frustrated members of the public in recent days. He said he understands their frustration and hopes that the revised traffic management plan will help to resolve the issues.

“If people find that it’s still not working out, let us know. Feed it back to the councillors and come back with suggestions and we can bring them to the Council and see if we can make it work.”