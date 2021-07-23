Hopes Gorey Town Park will open next month

THE new and improved Gorey Town Park looks set to open fully to the public next month. After months of delays to the schedule of works, Cllrs and officials were invited for a tour of the site last week and were given an update on progress.

Cllr were told that the project is at completion stage and external works will be completed by the first week of August, and further works at the community building complete in mid-August.

Engineer Tom Byrne of Wexford County Council said that the only possibility of delay at this stage would be down to suppliers.

‘We felt the presentation of the park as a near-finished project was good and well received by cllrs. With any project, you’ll look back and have to analyse where efficiencies can be made and other problems. Something outside of our control is suppliers but we’re completion stage and working towards a completion programme on it.

‘The contractor has committed to completing the project for those dates and has resourced it’.

Mr Byrne said that the park will be accessible for all and have something for everyone.

‘The park has been designed by landscape architects CSR in Cork. They designed the pond with the view of attracting associated wildlife coming into it and the bridge over that too.

This will form a circular loop and walk around the park as well, so visitors can choose a long or short walk for themselves. The long walk will go around the future soccer pitch. There will be grass areas around the soccer pitch that will be left to either grow as a meadow for wildlife or bees. It’ll be the Council’s discretion but they may choose to install a path through the wildflower meadow area.

‘We’re in the process of agreeing tender for the outdoor gym equipment and playground at the community hub. We are hoping to have the space for six pieces of gym equipment and these would be inclusive to all.

The park will lend itself to whatever club looks to make use of the facilities, and the dressing rooms will be there for that.

This will not be strict so any club can book to make use of the grounds or even on a smaller scale, organise a fitness class there at the outdoor gym.

The café will lend itself well as an outdoor plaza and we can see that being a space for outdoor music events and presentations’.

Cllr Pip Breen said that things are falling into place. ‘I’d be hopeful for the August bank holiday weekend as things are progressing very well. The team at Niall Barry construction is heading in the right direction and next they’ll be laying anti-slip material while will be key to the whole front of the plaza.

‘They got a shutter door in from Germany and that was fitted on Friday, so once that goes in there’ll probably a week’s work.

‘Unfortunately the coffee shop won’t be open as that has to go out for tender, but the contractor Michael Bennett has pulled out all the stops. They won’t be mowing the far side of the pitch for wild flowers but the pitch is ready to go along with infrastructure around the pond and bridge’.

Gorey Tidy Towns confirmed that plans for a sensory garden in the town park look set to get start in September, but will be done separately to the main project.

There will also be a remembrance garden for those executed following the 1916 Rising, with the planting of seven oak trees in October.

Cllr Fionntán O Suilleabháin said that it’ll take time for the park to come together.

‘We won’t see it in its full glory until next spring by which time the planting will have matured and the café will be open. Hopefully members of the public won’t have to wait too long, and in the meantime can be admitted onto the running track as soon as possible.

‘The wet areas will be a special biodiversity feature and will be a nod back to days when people referred to heading up to the pond, with the adjacent estate Coislinne meaning ‘pond-side’. It’s great to see that those with special needs will be catered for throughout the park’.

Cllr Diarmuid Devereux said that there is a lot to be positive about.

‘Most of the ground works at this stage have been completed and there’s a small amount of work to be done to the sports and coffee shop building.

It’s very close to completion and progressing well but it’ll take some time to see the planting come out. It’s looking very positive at this stage and will be well used by walkers and those into personal fitness.

‘The town park is going to be impressive when it’s finished and a fabulous facility, but I wouldn’t go as far as saying this has been worth the wait. Covid stopped a lot of the work there’s no question about that. It’s going to be a couple of months before the park is at a stage where you could cut a tape in it, but people need to be patient with how it will look. I’ve no problem with that as you couldn’t go planting at this time of the year, and the wilding areas and surfaces will take time to come into their own so that could be six to eight months time, possibly next spring before it’s really looking its best’.

He added that the space will be multi-functional. ‘The issue of what this has cost at this stage, not a lot more can be said about it. The councillors have made their point about the overspend and we have a duty to ask questions about cost when you spend sums of money like €2.5 million. My personal view is that when this is used actively by thousands of people and the schools, those questions might get forgotten about and the delays are in the past as it is getting there now.

‘What we have to do now is maximise the money that we have spent and get value out of it, and the way we can do that is to run it really well and attract as many people from Gorey into it as we can.

‘Playing pitches with dressing rooms included means that every school is going to have a place to play matches and even more importantly the fringe sport events like cricket, American Football and judo. The main thing is that this park will be open and accessible to everyone and eventually it might also become a space for events that might otherwise have been held down the street.

‘The big fear is about anti-social behaviour but unfortunately only time is going to tell if the park will be used by youngsters drinking and that’ll be a situation. As councillors, we’re going to have to a discussion around supervision and safety of young people, how it’s managed and the whole area of litter management, but we hope this being opened will do away with some of the anti social behaviour that’s Covid related’.

The contract for Gorey Town Park was originally signed in April 2019 and has experienced a number of delays.