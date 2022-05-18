Hopes are high that Stafford’s site will be snapped up by a hotel developer as it goes on the market for €1.8m

Hopes are high that the Stafford's site – currently on the market for €1.8m - will be snapped by a hotel developer and used to boost the growing tourism scene in New Ross.

This was the view expressed by councillors and Wexford County Council officials at the New Ross Municipal District meeting on Wednesday.

PN O’Gorman auctioneers have the sale of the high profile 8 Acre (3.2ha) development site at Rosbercon, New Ross by tender no later than Friday, June 17, at noon.

Coming with extensive river frontage, the old Stafford’s site – which is leased by the Wexford company from Limerick based Grassland Agro – comes to the market for the first time in generations.

“The sale of this landmark site presents one of the last opportunities to acquire an outstanding prime parcel of mixed-use zoned land in the town centre allowing for hotel, residential and various commercial uses,” said auctioneer Anne Carton.

Currently used for portal activities with warehousing and former customs offices, the site – running beside the South East Greenway and located within walking distance of all local amenities – is zoned mixed use.

"In terms of interest, we are very happy with the interest expressed so far,” said Ms Carton.

Acting chairperson Cllr Anthony Connick brought the matter up for discussion at the meeting, saying the council should promote the Stafford’s site to prospective hotel developers.

"It’s coming up for auction in June. It’s a substantial site; you won’t get any better than that. It’s 100 yards from the town centre and has a greenway at its back fence and the river to the front looking out on a fantastic Norman town with a beautiful church lit up. You couldn’t get better. It’s a great shop window,” said Cllr Connick.

Saying it was the best site on the market in Wexford presently for a hotel to be based at, Cllr Connick said: “It’s everything we need in Ross. If any private investor makes enquiries we should assist them. It’s certainly a very interesting site."

Cllr John Fleming – an auctioneer by trade – also sang the site’s praises, saying he expects strong interest in it.

Cllr Pat Barden asked if Wexford County Council was actively seeking investors for a hotel in New Ross.

District director Eamonn Hore said: “We are putting together a number of sites and backgrounds, so yes there will be a plan as to how it fits into the development plan. This is definitely on the hit list.”

Stafford's Managing Director said the sale of the site will in no substantive ay affect Stafford’s business.

"We do very little shipping in and out of New Ross anymore. 90pc is through Raheen,” he said.