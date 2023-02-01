Hope & Dream10 fundraiser to make welcome return to Enniscorthy in April

Jane Kenny, Elaine Hendy and Hazel Foley who took part in the 2022 Hope and Dream 10 in Enniscorthy in aid of the Hope Cancer Support Centre.

THIS year’s Hope & Dream10 fundraiser for the Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy will take place on April 2.

The official launch of the event will take place later this month but the organisers say they are delighted that the event will be back on its normal April date this year.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events on the local sporting and social calendar it regularly attracts an extremely large number of participants.

One of the organisers said this year’s event will give people three options to choose from including 10 mile, 10k and virtual.

People will be able to register for the event from February 15, when its website goes live and entry forms will also be printed in the Enniscorthy Guardian from that date.