Home Instead Wexford supporting the fastest-growing sport in the country

Home Instead Wexford will sponsor ladies football junior club football in the county for the next three years in a partnership which will boost one of the fastest growing sports in Ireland and highlight the work of this home care service. “We feel it’s a good fit for us,” said General Manager of Home Instead Wexford, Martin Murphy. “We’re involved in every parish in the community and ladies football is fast becoming a part of every parish too, so we’re just very proud to be involved with it, to be affiliated with junior football in Wexford.”

Based in Clonard Village, Home Instead Wexford provides top-quality, relationship-based care services to ageing adults in local communities throughout Co Wexford, its services enhance the lives of older people and their families, by enabling seniors to live happy, healthy and independent lives at home. As someone who has been involved with the GAA all his life and played hurling and football for his local club in Clongeen, Martin is keenly aware of the importance these clubs have for the people involved. “They all all do great work in their local communities and long may it last, and long may they flourish,” he said.