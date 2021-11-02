Home alone for the brave new generation

Premium
For children the world over it is the ultimate rite of passage, the realisation that the world, and all its pleasures, can eventually be theirs, that the adults don’t control everything, and you can have ice-cream at night and no-one will die. After a lifetime of rules, restrictions, being constantly told what to do, they are freed from their shackles, left to their own devices, entrusted to be master of their own domain.
I ascended to this immortal realm at the age of 11. The only son of a liberal, mildly gullible, mother, I’d been assiduously gaining her trust for months, fooling her into believing I was up to the task, that leaving me at home on my own would not result in the fire brigade, social services and parish priest being called to the house within ten minutes of her departure.
After a few trial runs, a few early evening tests which I spent rooted to the couch solemn-faced and angelic, I was deemed mature enough to take on the big dog: a Saturday night alone. Later on I would come to appreciate the joy and excitement of preparing for a night on the town for myself, but as I waited for Mrs B to emerge from the cloud of pomade and perfumes and piss off out the door I was nearing a state of intoxicated mania, a childish frenzy usually only felt on Christmas Eve.
Because I wasn’t going to be a good boy, of course I wasn’t. I’d seen Home Alone, I knew how this went. Once that door closed and the click-clack of heels faded into the distance I’d be running amok. But whereas Macaulay had to fend for himself, I’d have my pals with me. As the first of the gang to be named man of the house it was incumbent on me to share the glory with everyone I knew. This amounted to a handful of other 11-year-olds, one 12-year-old, and a lucky nine-year-old joining me for the big lads night in. In addition, there were another dozen or so kids peering in the window, but they hadn’t made the guest list.
Predictably it was a disaster. Having jumped on beds for 20 minutes, demolished the goodies lovingly left in the fridge for me and me alone, and ejected the nine-year-old for losing the run of himself, we decided the only way to ramp up the excitement was to have a game of football - in the house. This involved a miniature ball, a fire-guard, and a whole lot of whooping and hollering. It ended with my mother’s favourite ornament lazily toppling to the floor and smashing into a thousand pieces.
Party over, guests sent home, I spent the rest of the evening concocting explanations so elaborate you’d have needed a PhD in Advanced Linguistics to unravel them. Ultimately I bore the punishment like the man I’d thought I was, accepted my fate and waited, patiently, calmly, until the culprit opened up his doors so I could break his house.
Times have changed in the intervening years. Kids today aren’t left home alone until they’re 23, and only then on the proviso they provide updates every 15 minutes. However, this all might be about to change. NPHET’s suggestion that we curtail our children’s extra-curricular activities puts the parents of Ireland in something of a bind. The little ones can still can go to school, still attend class, but once that bell rings and they bound up the stairs to play Fortnite they can’t go anywhere. No hurling, no soccer, no drama classes, no play-dates, nothing.
We can go where we want though, we’re vaccinated. While the kids were dithering about at school, learning stuff, acting like there was no pandemic at all, we were out doing our bit, getting jabbed, contributing to the cause. Our reward has been restaurants, pubs, gigs, cinema, matches, and, when we’re feeling generous, outings with the kids. During those nights on the town we had hitherto entrusted babysitters to look after them, but you can’t be too careful at this stage in the game. The little runts are most likely riddled with Covid-19 and the last thing anyone wants is the studious teenager down the road catching it and bringing it into her house.
So, it’s home alone for the young ‘uns I’m afraid. Whether they’re 11, 12 or 9, they’re going to have to man up and do their bit for the nation. We’re off to the pub, we might be back later, we might not. There’s ice-cream in the freezer and all the ornaments have been wrapped in blankets and hidden in the attic.