Home alone for the brave new generation

For children the world over it is the ultimate rite of passage, the realisation that the world, and all its pleasures, can eventually be theirs, that the adults don’t control everything, and you can have ice-cream at night and no-one will die. After a lifetime of rules, restrictions, being constantly told what to do, they are freed from their shackles, left to their own devices, entrusted to be master of their own domain.

I ascended to this immortal realm at the age of 11. The only son of a liberal, mildly gullible, mother, I’d been assiduously gaining her trust for months, fooling her into believing I was up to the task, that leaving me at home on my own would not result in the fire brigade, social services and parish priest being called to the house within ten minutes of her departure.

After a few trial runs, a few early evening tests which I spent rooted to the couch solemn-faced and angelic, I was deemed mature enough to take on the big dog: a Saturday night alone. Later on I would come to appreciate the joy and excitement of preparing for a night on the town for myself, but as I waited for Mrs B to emerge from the cloud of pomade and perfumes and piss off out the door I was nearing a state of intoxicated mania, a childish frenzy usually only felt on Christmas Eve.