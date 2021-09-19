Holos Skincare expands into US market

AN Enniscorthy based business has been listed by a Los Angeles-based online retailer of luxury fashion, beauty and homeware products called Verishop, marking a significant expansion of its worldwide market.

Holos Skincare, a plant-based skincare brand, is renowned throughout Ireland and now having it listed by Verishop means its door into the lucrative US market is truly opened.

Speaking about the development, Niamh Hogon of Holos Skincare said the upmarket ecommerce site has a curated collection of recognised and respected brands, with an approval process to verify retailer and product credentials.

“You have to be accepted into Verishop and your product is assessed to ensure a quality offering,” she said.

“There’s no chance of substandard or imitation merchandise. We are delighted Holos is taking its place among leading brands, sought-after by US shoppers, and already sales are brisk.”

The partnership with www.verishop.com involves US fulfilment centres, meaning bulk dispatch from Ireland and speedy local delivery in the States.

A PR and marketing campaign in the US is also set to boost brand awareness for Holos Skincare.

Based in Enniscorthy, Niamh’s plant-based aromatherapy skincare brand already has local distribution in Austria and Hong Kong, although domestic online sales across Ireland and the UK make up the bulk of Holos’ business.

Against the trend of other businesses the Covid pandemic actually boosted online business for Holos, with revenue growth of 104 per cent in 2020, and 67 per cent of business now online.

Now eight years in operation, Holos has already become one of Ireland’s best-known skincare brands, endorsed by beauty and skincare experts.

Last month, the company scooped top honours at the 10th annual Free-From Skincare Awards, when it was named Overall Champion at the prestigious European beauty awards for products that are ‘free from’ the allergens, preservatives, additives and fragrances associated with skin sensitivity.

Get Better Butter from the Holos’ ‘This is More’ range triumphed over 300 different skincare product entries to take the top award.

In the process it also beat luxury and designer beauty brand offerings.

Niamh’s business has had investment support from Enterprise Ireland and initially she also secured investment from a Dragon’s Den business pitch six years ago.

Holos currently has three new products in development that continue to bridge the gap between natural eco-friendly skincare and cosmecueticals, something that is unique in natural cosmetics.

Niamh said the business’ small team is thrilled with the brand’s recent US launch and awards success.

“It is encouraging to have our small Irish brand acknowledged on the international skincare stage,” she said.

“We are dedicated to innovative products that bring real benefits to the skin, while also being committed to natural plant ingredients and sustainability.”

Holos’ plant-based skincare is available online at www.holosskincare.com and from pharmacies nationwide.