Hollywood star Channing Tatum finds his queen in Wexford

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum spent Sunday at Wells House in Gorey. Expand
Hollywood actor Channing Tatum spent Sunday at Wells House in Gorey.

The meerkat enjoys its dinner.

Tatum bonds with the clearly unimpressed meerkat.

A sad farewell.

Simon Bourke

He may have armies of female admirers the world over but Hollywood actor Channing Tatum only had eyes for his “queen” during a surprise visit to Wells House in Gorey this weekend. The star of 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike revealed his one true love with a series of Instagram posts at the popular tourist attraction. Having visited the meerkat enclosure and got up close and personal with one particular charming resident, Tatum posted a selfie with his new beau, captioning it with “my matriarch for the day, she a real one”.

Further images showed the actor, whose latest film Dog released in Ireland in February, commenting on the meerkat “giving face” before the hungry critter enjoyed a meal of bugs. By now head over heels, Tatum wrote “feast my queen” before bidding a sad farewell to the meerkat as he enjoyed the other delights Wells House has to offer. 

Excited to have such an A-list star at their premises, owner of Wells House Sabine Rosler said, “We were delighted he came and he enjoyed his time with us.”

Tatum is currently in a relationship with Zoe Kravitz, daughter of musician Lenny, but given the evidence of his trip to Gorey there can be no doubting that she now has some serious competition for his affections.

