Hollywood comes to north Wexford as Tara Studios gets the go-ahead

A new seven-studio filmmaking facility is to be built in Kilanerin just outside Gorey, Co Wexford after the project finally got the go-ahead from An Bord Pleanala (ABP). Initially approved by Wexford County Council (WCC) in 2020, Tara Film Studios had been left in limbo for 19 months after an objection was lodged with ABP.

But it was announced yesterday that the project had been approved and that development could begin at Borleigh Manor with immediate effect. Local councillor Fionntan Ó Súilleabháin lives in the parish where Tara Studios will be based and said the development brought back memories of Hollywood’s golden age.

"It is hugely exciting for the area with huge potential in terms of employment, training, tourism, culture and the arts,” said Cllr Ó Súilleabháin. “I grew up here listening to stories of how Hollywood greats such as Liz Taylor, Cary Grant, and Richard Burton stayed at Borleigh Manor when it was owned by Robin Hood actor Richard Greene, So it's an extra special touch to have that connection.

“With a promise of hundreds of jobs and potentially many other spin-offs locally, it's a hugely exciting time for the local area and beyond.”

It is expected that 120 jobs will be created for the construction of the project with a further potential 630 jobs once Tara Studios is up and running. Cathaoirleach of WCC, Councillor George Lawlor said the studios would prove a major uplift to the economy of Wexford and Ireland’s eastern corridor, demonstrating the strategic strengths of Wexford’s motorway connectivity to Dublin and creating a major film hub for the industry.

“This is one of the most exciting developments to create real jobs for the people of Wexford and I am delighted as the Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council to applaud Tara Film studios for their vision and commitment to Wexford with this significant investment project," he said.

Cllr Donal Kenny, Chair of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District said, “I am delighted to see this investment which will have a positive impact for local businesses and communities. Wexford has a strong reputation for people with skills in the construction sector and during the building phase and when the film studios are up and running will bring jobs to the Gorey area in terms of tourism, food and supply side opportunities.

"We have great people in north Wexford and organisations such as the Gorey School of Art who will be delighted to support opportunities for people to get into the film sector and develop their careers. This announcement will really put north Wexford on the map given the calibre of the highly experienced people behind the project.”

Tom Enright, Chief Executive of Wexford County Council highlighted how the announcement was a significant boost to the local economy and a real game changer for the county. He outlined that the planning permission was granted by WCC in January of last year and then went to An Bord Pleanála who approved the planning permission for the major strategic project today.

“The investment by Tara Studios will see the construction of seven studio stages, ten workshops and two office buildings, demonstrating the scale of the investment for north Wexford. I am delighted to see the economic benefits of this project which, with a major film production could create 630 jobs in Wexford, which is the equivalent of three major IDA announcements.

"This does not capture the employment gains in the construction phase with 120 jobs expected followed by indirect employment opportunities in terms of maintenance contracts, equipment supply, set design and landscaping.”

Mr Enright stated this announcement “positioned the film industry as one of WCC's job creation pillars in recognition of the vibrant cultural assets in the county and growth in the global film and television sector. We established Screen Wexford to ensure the right skills and training to support the industry and create as much local employment as possible. This really positions Wexford’s reputation as an investment location and an ideal place to do business.”

Al Butler is the film co-ordinator with Screen Wexford which is an initiative of the Arts and Economic sections of WCC and said Tara Studios had an opportunity to become a “real catalyst” for the film industry in Co Wexford.

“We have a huge amount of creative talent and stunning film locations, but the addition of Tara Studios takes the local film industry to another level. Tara Studios will provide incredible cultural and employment opportunities for County Wexford and Screen Wexford are looking forward to being able to support national and international productions and to working on the development of new and experienced Wexford-based talent in the screen sector”