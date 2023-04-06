History made in Bree billiards and snooker club tournament in County Wexford

HISTORY was made in Bree recently when the local billiards and snooker club held the inaugural John Bolger Snr. Memorial Billiards tournament:

A good crowd turned out for the event which was held on Wednesday, March 22, to watch two experienced exponents of the game, John Wilson and David Minogue compete in the final. It was always going to be a battle of wits in a sport which is gaining in popularity again in the club.

David played off scratch, while John had a +20 handicap, with the first player to score 200 taking the honours. After a tense start to the match, John began to open the gap of +20, and with consistent scoring on each visit, was soon 50 points ahead.

David tried hard to find form, but John kept his lead and won the match on a margin of 200 to 139. Beaten semi-finalists were Stephen Murphy (+30) and Ray Cullen (Scr), while Ray also took the honours for highest break (32).

The organisers were very happy with how the competition went and it was a well contested tournament with 18 players in total taking to the green baize.

In winning the tournament John Wilson created his own bit of history as he is the first player to take home the new perpetual cup which was kindly donated by the Bolger family, from Borrmount.

The club chairman, John Bolger Jnr. had the honour of presenting the cup in memory of the late John Snr, who was a top-class billiards player.

Also in attendance were his brother David, sister Marie, and John Snr.’s granddaughter Sinead Kinsella, and grandsons Daniel Bolger and Jack Kinsella, who are both active members of the club.

The club committee hopes to see more younger players taking an interest in what is a very skilful game and the club is historically renowned for producing some fine exponents of the game at provincial level.

A spokesperson for the club commented: “It's worth a mention that in a recent practice session with John Bolger Jnr, John Wilson clocked up an impressive break of 70. This is a good marker of the increasing standard of play in the club.”

The club is very appreciative of Adrian Morrissey, who is a member, for providing regular snooker coaching sessions to younger and older players. Adrian is one of Ireland's top amateur players and recorded an impressive 139 break in the Irish Amateur Snooker Championships in Carlow in December, 2021.

The next and final tournament of the season will be snooker, with details to be announced to members shortly. Membership of the club currently stands at 40, which is a good indicator of the club's revival.