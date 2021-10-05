History comes to life as Hollyfort school celebrates 200 years

Margaret Gilbert with her husband Eamonn who was pointing to pictures of himself.

HOLLYFORT SCHOOL celebrated its 200th birthday as a committee made up of members of Hollyfort Tidy Towns and Hollyfort Development Group planned an unforgettable event.

Over the course of three days, close to 80 people attended to hear stories and presentations, and find out more about the memorabilia of the historic school through photographs and written artefacts.

Past pupil Margaret Donovan played a key role as she had kept a large number of copybooks along with roll-books which dated back to the 1800s, all on display at the school during the birthday celebrations.

It evoked memories for the older members of the community in attendance, but also fascinated the young children as they learned about how school in the early 1900s compared to the modern day.

Addressing the crowd in the marquee before the cake was cut, Carol Boland said that the school building played a pivotal role in the community since 1881 and, after its restorations in 1992, still provides a space where the community can come together.

“It has been the venue for concerts, dances, table-tennis matches, meetings, birthday parties and, more recently, a writers group, a book club and festival workshops and a wedding. The exhibition covers early pictures and documents”.

Carol thanked Violet Bailey, George Halnon, and Margaret Donovan who all live locally and attended the school, adding how she was grateful to Margaret who had been instrumental in putting together the exhibition.

Ms Donovan spoke on the day as well as genealogist Bernie Walsh, who also helped to produce the information booklets to make them more legible to the audience.

"It was a fantastic experience and we were really surprised by how some of the youngsters were looking through the old textbooks written in 1914 that Margaret had kept in a satchel,” said Carol.

"Margaret would have came from the Webster farming family and she was great to work with as she had an amazing amount of information. Bernie Walsh spent weeks researching the old roll books and other documents so people could see when their ancestors had entered the school and people were really fascinated by that. It was marvellous to have some of the past pupils there on the day with their families too but we had old photographs of the building to work with too, as it fell into ruin in the early 1990s.

“One of our exhibitions were all the re-printed press reports back to the late 1800s so that really gave us an insight into the history of Hollyfort at the time. The school and the church featured a lot but it was very interesting to see what was going on at that time. We also included a memory table, which had old games and a skipping rope.

"All together this took us several weeks to prepare and we had to stick to Covid restrictions but it was amazing to have everyone together again after so long”.

Carol thanked the community of Hollyfort village. who helped out to put together a successful event.