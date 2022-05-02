Historic times as South East Technological University comes into being

A new era of education has dawned in the south east with the opening of the region’s first ever university.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, officially signed the order under the Technological Universities Act 2018 to establish South East Technological University (SETU) on May 1.

It represents an extremely important development in the higher education sector across the entire south east region. It comes in the wake of the order to dissolve IT Carlow and Waterford IT having been signed in recent weeks.

The news has been broadly welcomed in County Wexford with Min James Browne being among the first to highlight the significance of having a university in the south east region.

He said the order to dissolve the two ITs, which in effect paved the way for the creation of the university, was “a momentous day for education in Wexford and across the south east".

"This announcement will see the establishment of a new multi campus South East Technological University,” said Min Browne.

“The new university will ensure a higher level of educational attainment for people in Wexford and allow local students to stay closer to their communities while attending university,” he added.

He said the delivery of a TU for the region was evidence of the Government’s commitment to education and commented: “Work is currently progressing to identify campus development needs for the new university.”

The National Development Plan commits to a new TU campus in Wexford and Min Browne said he will continue to work hard to ensure the best possible outcomes for local people wishing to attend further education.

Meanwhile, Senator Malcolm Byrne has welcomed the appointment of Prof Veronica Campbell as the new President of the SETU.

Prof Campbell, who is from Northern Scotland, comes from an area that did not have a university for a long time but when one was created it drove regional development.

She has also served as Bursar and Director of Strategic Innovation with Trinity College Dublin.

Commenting on her appointment Sen Byrne said: “Prof Campbell’s experience and enthusiasm will enormously benefit regional economic and social development, and she will help carve out unique niches globally for the new university.”

He described her appointment as “really exciting” and highlighted that of the 22 applicants for the post of President, the majority were from outside Ireland.

“This shows how the potential of our new university is viewed,” said Sen Byrne.

“It can, and must, be ready to compete globally,” he added. Sen Byrne, who chaired the South East Oireachtas group on the university, said that May 1, the designation day, was a very momentous one for the entire region. He also said that the new Wexford campus remains on track.

Minister Harris confirmed the designation of Prof Campbell as the first President of the SETU on Thursday.

"I wish to congratulate Prof Campbell on this appointment,” he said.

"She will lead the TU on this journey,” he added. “Veronica has a distinguished career of academia, strategic investment and innovation.”

Commenting on the significance of the university for the region Min Harris said May 1, is a “red letter day" for the south east.

“Now for the first time a university stands in the south east,” he said.

“This new university can build on the enormous strengths of both institutes and really put a mark on the quality of higher education, employment, enterprise and skills creation, expanded research, socio-economic and regional development in the vibrant South East,” he added. “The new university will be building on and with very firm foundations.”

He said the university would not have happened without the hard work put in across the past decade by staff, management, students and the people of the south east.

Min Harris said this week represented the start of a new journey but is also one step on a road of development.

“This will be matched by investment,” he said.

“Investment in infrastructure and new buildings, investment in education, investment in research,” he added.

Referring again to Prof Campbell’s appointment Min Harris said: “Her appointment allied to a very strong governing body with a wealth of experience on all sides, including the former Provost of Trinity who will be well known to Prof Campbell, provides a fantastic platform in my view to take the new TU forward.”

Prof Campbell will become the third female president of a TU and with regard to that aspect of the appointment Min Harris said: “The glass ceiling has well and truly been shattered.”

The appointment follows an open and competitive process that was chaired by Professor Brian MacCraith. Professor Campbell has worked in higher education for 25 years.

Speaking about the university and her vision for its future Prof Campbell said: “We are ambitious for our new university and for our region. We want to become a leading European technological university, transforming lives, and driving growth through excellence in learning, research, collaboration and innovation.”

"SETU will play a pivotal role in regional development, attracting talent, inward investment and research opportunities to the south east,” she said.

The Chairperson of the SETU’s governing body, Professor Patrick Prendergast, described the creation of the university as a momentous one.

“It marks a new dawn for the region and we in the governing body share an immense pride with the staff and students of SETU in all that has been achieved to make our new university a reality,” said Prof Prendergast.

There is also good news for CAO applicants as both WIT and Carlow, the two organisations that have worked together to create the SETU, have ensured the application process is smooth for students hoping to start in the new university.

Commenting on the application process, Michael Mullan, Student Recruitment and Admissions Manager at WIT, said: “We have good news to share with our future students. All existing course codes, course entry criteria and admissions policies will remain the same for 2022 entry. Anybody who has already applied to WIT or IT Carlow doesn’t have to change anything on their CAO course list.”

Mr Mullan went on to comment: “If you have chosen courses with a WD code for Waterford or a CW code for Carlow or Wexford, those codes remain the same for 2022 entry.”

There are two important dates coming up for anybody who wants to study at SETU in September.

May 1, is the CAO late application deadline for anybody who hasn’t started a CAO application yet and May 5, when the CAO Change of Mind facility opens to existing applicants. For a full list of CAO courses, see www.itcarlow.ie/courses or www.wit.ie/courses.

Shauna Whyte, Head of Academic Administration and Student Affairs at IT Carlow, emphasised the significance for students who choose either WIT or IT Carlow in this year’s CAO submission as they will make history by becoming the very first intake of First Years to SETU.

"They will join a student community of up to 20,000 across three main campuses in Waterford, Carlow and Wexford," said Ms Whyte.

"If you want to add any Waterford, Carlow or Wexford courses to your list, simply use the existing codes,” she added.

“Our new university will open up many exciting opportunities for students and we will retain our focus on smaller group learning with an emphasis on practical modules, study abroad and work placement options to equip students for the real world.”

WIT and IT Carlow have emailed CAO applicants who have already applied to courses with them with the above information.

However, anyone who has questions will find contact details in the email from the colleges and those with general admission/CAO queries can contact schoolsliaison@wit.ie or caoadmissions@wit.ie for Waterford queries and admissions@itcarlow.ie for Carlow/Wexford course queries.