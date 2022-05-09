Historic Mayfield House up for sale in Enniscorthy

Mayfield House in Enniscorthy is going up for auction.

Victorian period mansion, Mayfield House in Enniscorthy is going up for auction.

A beautiful 10-bedroom historic period mansion has gone on the property market in Enniscorthy with an asking price of €275,000.

The Victorian era Mayfield House, located on Parnell Road, was built in 1870 and many of its original features from its initial period of occupancy remain intact. It has nine marble fireplaces and the building is set on over an acre of exquisite gardens but still located within a two minute walk of the town centre.

There are also some outbuildings on the property that could lend themselves to development.

The property is being brought to the market by Sherry Fitzgerald O’Leary Kinsella and is being offered for sale by public auction on Thursday, May 26.

The auction will take place at 4 p.m. in the auctioneer’s offices in Gorey and also online. Those interested in registering for the auction are asked to do so before Tuesday, May 24.

The auctioneers described the property as a “truly magnificent Victorian semi-detached residence standing on c.1.078 acres right in the centre of Enniscorthy town”.

In their description of the property the auctioneers stated: “Mayfield House is magnificently proportioned with well-appointed reception rooms with splendid high ceilings and encompassing an abundance of period features.”

The house is in need of refurbishment but due to its potential to be developed into “a breath-taking period home on a large private site in the centre of town” it offers a rare opportunity.

The house was built in 1870 by Bernard O Flaherty and it is thought that the roof timbers were from a ship that was wrecked in Bannow Bay.

Mr. O Flaherty had a legal practice which was housed next door in the adjoining property, however, those offices do not form part of the sale.

Mayfield House is located on an elevated site with commanding views over the town towards Vinegar Hill.

The property is also within easy access of Dublin airport (90 minutes) and Rosslare Europort (30 minutes).

"Overall Mayfield house presents a very rare opportunity to acquire an important period residence in Enniscorthy town centre,” said the auctioneers.