Historic Charlesfort House near Ferns on the market

JUST five kilometre outside Ferns village, the 5.5 acre Charlesfort House estate sits on the scenic rolling countryside hills.

Charlesfort House dates to 1839 and the house was accidentally lost in a daytime blaze in 1977 and acquired by the current owners as a ruin in 2004.

It was reconstructed and restored to its former in glory 2005 and was once owned by GAA player Martin O’Neill, a referee in the 1947 All-Ireland Senior Football Final in New York and secretary on the Leinster Council.

During the O’Neill residence many GAA council meetings were held at Charlesfort House and legendary hurler Nicky Rackard and his brother Billy and Bobby were guests.

On occasion the legendary hurler and his brothers were said to have pucked about sliotars in the garden and today the idyllic location for perfect for family life in the country.

The price tag for this period property is €1.5 million and is being sold by Kehoe and Associates.

The two storey detached house includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, two guest lodges, a workshop to the rear, a wine cellar and garden as well as a courtyard area.

For security, there is an electric gate an CCTV in operation.

