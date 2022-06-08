Hill Street resident says ‘I shouldn’t have to live like this’

MARY ROWE stands at her bedroom window, surveying a construction depot below her home at the top of High Hill in New Ross and trucks spewing up dust.

As the finishing touches are applied on the unique medieval garden located on the site of the old Royal Hotel, Mary is concerned she will not have the quality of life she had before because of the works.

Mary has lived on High Hill for over 40 years and can recall the day the Royal Hotel burnt down.

She was against plans for the hill from the get-go.

“It’s a built-up residential area. Only the other day a guy was out here spraying plants. What the majority of people in New Ross would say, why didn’t they put something else there.”

Mary lodged an objection to the plans, saying affordable houses should have been built at the bottom of the hill.

“The planning application did not have a CCTV pole, a wall for people to lounge around on at the top and certainly it did not have the depot works yard in the CBS school beside me.”

The works have been ongoing for 11 months.

“Nobody was told how long the build would take so I was living from day to day. We all got a note saying sorry for the inconvenience, not sorry for burning out your lungs with dust. It has always been too much, but we didn’t know how long it was going to go on for.”

Dust thrown up from stone cutting has caused Mary chest infections and nasal problems, she says, adding that she has attended her GP.

“It’s 11 months since I opened my windows. This has affected my health terribly. You have to pick your times when to go out of the house, particularly when they’re stone cutting and moving the heavy plant. It’s a narrow space because they took in half the car park. They never allowed for me living here.”

She doesn’t see the park raising the value of her house.

“Everybody loved it the way it was. All they had to do was clean it, keep it, sweep it. This won’t be cleaned, swept or kept either. In the past we had trees growing up over wires, the council debating with the ESB, each side blaming the other. This is a waste of money.”

She said cracks have emerged in people’s houses, including in her neighbour Darren Byrne’s.

She is concerned the CCTV will see her in her upstairs garden.

“I shouldn’t have to live this way. I’m afraid to go down the town because when I come back I don’t know what I’ll be facing. When they started I was asked if I would go away for three months for a holiday. I was even asked if I was using my garage. half a lorry load of cement fell down in front of my house; they were cleaning it up for ages.”

Mary said she has lost her hair from stress.

“I’ve lost a lot of my hair. It doesn’t even feel the same and I had a great big head of hair. Dust and dirt. I bought a lot of plants for the front which all died with the dust. There is brown clay everywhere, in the back room and in the toilet. I am here a long time before this plan.”

Mary is also unhappy about the height of the steps and feels local residents may no longer use them as they ‘aren’t foot friendly’.

Director of services with Wexford County Council, Eamonn Hore said council and site staff works are delighted with how the project is progressing. “All going well this beautiful new public realm space will be open to the public towards the end of July. We are getting great feedback from businesses and residents around the town and district and we would like to thank all those residents and businesses who have, in the main, been hugely supportive of the project and very understanding of the inevitable disruption that arises from town centre works such as these.

“The disruption with projects of this scale can at various times relate to noise, dust, parking and traffic issues and we continue to make every effort to keep these disturbances to a minimum at all times.”

He said the High Hill project is one of many projects council staff have fought hard for funding to progress and improve New Ross, and comes on the back of other recent capital improvement schemes in the town such as the Goat Hill redevelopment, the Destination Towns Project, the Oil Tank site clearance, public realm improvements, Pearse Park improvements – including the new playground – and the planned redevelopment of Brennan’s Lane and the Shambles.

“It was a long standing ambition of both the Municipal District Council and the Town Council before that to address the dereliction on High Hill. The elected members are fully behind the plans for the High Hill Norman Gardens and on completion this will add significantly to the attractiveness of our town. It is an exciting time for New Ross with more improvements on the horizon.”

He said there will be no CCTV camera pointing into anyone’s house on High Hill.

“We have had a number of concerns raised by a nearby resident in the area and we have always addressed these concerns with ongoing engagement from the on-site engineering staff and staff from Wexford County Council and New Ross Municipal District. The on-site engineering staff and the staff of the contractor MJS are available at all times to discuss and deal with any concerns.

“We have always complied with our statutory obligations and we have gone above and beyond to ensure that any disruption is kept to a minimum. We are very lucky with the contractors that we have working on this project and they have also been very accommodating in ensuring disruption is minimised.

“Clearly the complainant is being discommoded to a certain extent, due to the construction works, however this is being kept to a minimum with daily on-site supervision by Wexford County Council staff and a caring, conscientious contractor.

“All concerns raised by the complainant are being dealt with as they arise, for example, pothole repairs, temporary re-instatement, dust control, truck movements, public lighting etc. The contractor MJS has also dealt directly with the complainant and confirms that all interactions have always been conducted in a friendly, courteous manner. There are no planning related issues and the temporary depot located on the old CBS site is exempted development.”

Some years ago Wexford County Council received the following complaint in relation to the High Hill: “There are fires being lit, windows being broken – used to be called the Royal Hotel. The whole area is neglected. It’s a halting site. I will have to go to the papers and its your last chance today ……. You need to come up and see it. No part of New Ross as neglected as this”.

A report in a local paper at the time on its front page labelled the area Blight Hill. “Wexford County Council subsequently acquired the site, applied for planning permission, invited public comment and are now less than two months from completion on the project - turning a site as described above by a disgruntled resident into a wonderful public realm space which will greatly improve the whole area and no doubt improve the quality of life in New Ross and improve property values adjacent to the High Hill Norman Garden. In the meantime we would like to apologise to all concerned for the temporary disruption and upset caused by the works.

“New Ross Municipal District councillors have shown great ambition for New Ross Town and we expect that the ongoing town developments together with the South East Greenway will provide an extra incentive for private sector investment in the town and will strengthen our hand in securing further National Capital funding.”