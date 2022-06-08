Wexford

Hill Street resident says ‘I shouldn’t have to live like this’

Mary Rowe said hill works are causing chaos for some residents and affecting her health

5/6/2022 Mary Rowe photographed in her home. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
David Looby

MARY ROWE stands at her bedroom window, surveying a construction depot below her home at the top of High Hill in New Ross and trucks spewing up dust.

As the finishing touches are applied on the unique medieval garden located on the site of the old Royal Hotel, Mary is concerned she will not have the quality of life she had before because of the works.

