DIRECTOR of Services at Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore has said that it’s “highly unlikely” that anyone would have fallen ill after Giardia was detected during sampling of the Wexford Town Water supply, necessitating a boil water notice impacting over 25,000 people.

Providing an update ahead of the weekend, Mr Hore said that the boil water notice would remain in place, possibly until the middle of next week, but that the Newtown Road Water Treatment Plant had already returned one of the three clear samples required to lift the notice.

While some people had complained via social media that the boil water notice had been issued too late and they were already sick having consumed water, Mr Hore said that this was unlikely and that no official complaints had been received at this point. The consumption of water containing Giardia is known to cause diarrhoea, extreme abdominal cramps and gas.

"It’s totally unlikely,” he said. “If anyone is feeling ill, I would advise them to go to the doctor and tests can be carry out to ascertain if it was caused by the water.

"The situation is that Giardia was found on the filters at the treatment plant. It wasn’t actually found in the water supply. Water standards have increased in recent years, but in years gone by there wouldn’t have even been a requirement to issue a boil water notice. Really this was just precautionary.”

Speaking of when we can expect to be able to drink from the tap again, Mr Hore said:

"I would hope it can be lifted by the middle of next week. We’ve already had our first clear sample back, which is good news. Hopefully we won’t have any further challenging weather over the weekend resulting in more silt and dirt washing into the supply at Edenvale. If we can avoid that, I’d be hopeful that the notice will be lifted by the middle of next week.”

Meanwhile with extreme weather events seemingly on the rise, major questions are being asked of the water infrastructure in Wexford with boil water notices becoming a reasonably regular occurrence.

"I’m told that Irish Water hope to appoint a contractor to carry out work on the Newtown Road Treatment plant by Christmas,” Mr Hore said. “Work will then begin early next year. I’d imagine it would be a twelve month process at least. It could even run into the following year (2024), but hopefully we can prioritise the most urgent work so that we can eliminate the need for boil water notices.

"Of course, I wish things would happen quicker, but there are certain processes Irish Water has to go through.”

While the boil water notice is in place, all consumers on the Wexford Town Water supply must boil water, on a rolling boil for one minute, and allow to cool before consuming, using water in food preparation, brushing teeth or making ice.

To see if you are included in the notice, see the map attached or visit water.ie.