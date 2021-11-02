High praise for Wexford County Council’s online planning services

Wexford County Council’s online planning services have come in for high praise in a newly-published report by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR).

The report highlights the urgent need for a move towards online planning applications to ease the administrative burden on local authorities and create a more user-friendly experience for applicants.

It also emphasises how Covid-19 restrictions have shown up the need provide the public with adequate remote access to planning services.

Local authorities, including Wexford, provide good access to planning application documentation on their websites but according to the OPR, there is a need for more consistency in how material is displayed and accessed.

The report identifies Wexford County Council as a local authority which has implemented good practice in terms of the accessibility and navigability of planning application documentation

In its latest case study paper, “Online Planning Services, a survey of the online availability of local authority planning application documentation,” the OPR analysed the quality of accessibility of planning application information that has been made available online on local authority websites.

It specifically compliments Wexford County Council for the user-friendly way it sub-categorises files under headings which relate to the particular stage of the planning process, making search options more user-friendly.

It also cites Wexford County Council’s Geographic Information (GIS) based mapping tool which locates the planning application on the map of the county. The report outlines how the GIS map zoom function assists users when reviewing the potential impact of any proposed development in their local area and says the initiative facilitates effective public engagement in the planning process.

The analysis included the way in which documents were structured and their legibility from a sample of planning applications across the country’s 31 local authorities.

The purpose of the report is to provide a snapshot of the current operation of online services as well as highlighting good practice examples in order to promote learning across the local government sector.

Among the findings are that local authority websites generally provide good online accessibility to planning application documentation but there are significant variations in user experience between the different, websites, due to different ICT planning administration systems and procedures.

The report says there is a strong case for moving to a standardised planning administration system to replace the three different systems used by the 31 local authorities and suggests that a review of planning fees relative to operational costs would provide financial resources to fund the necessary improvements.

It says planning fees have remained unchanged since 2001. In 2019, planning fees amounted to less than 18% of operational costs.

“The pandemic put the online services offer of local authorities into sharp focus highlighting that a seamless on-line service is long overdue, particularly in relation to online planning application systems”, said Planning Regulator Niall Cussen

“Wexford County Council have recognised the value of making online planning information accessible and user-friendly. This means that planning material is more relatable, easier to comprehend and that the council is offering a generally better service to the public”.