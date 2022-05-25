High Hill gardens taking shape

Planting is ongoing at the High Hill Norman Park and Gardens ahead of their official opening in July.

MJS Civil Engineering staff are progressing on-site, Brian Galvin of Wexford County Council’s special projects team, told councillors at the municipal district meeting.

Built to reflect the love story of William Marshal and Isobel De Clare, the park features symbols of birth, love and family, and will have extensive planting to delineate its architectural lines.

The groundworks, drainage, ducting and major civil works are 90pc completed, while the staircases are over 85pc completed.

The plaza area is constructed to base level with the granite paving works required to completed. The pedestrian road crossings and have yet to commence due to a supply issue with granite setts and kerbs, but delivery is expected this week.

Meanwhile the electrical works are virtually completed and the ESB connection is awaited. The handrails and street furniture and fittings installation is underway and is around 60pc completed.

Landscaping is 75pc complete, with tree and bare root planting is 100pc complete. The Parterre Knot Hedges 85pc are complete.

“Works are expected to be substantially completed by July 2022,” Mr Galvin said.