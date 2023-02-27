Heroes who lost their lives at sea remembered in 41st Rosslare Lifeboat commemoration

A large number of representatives from national and local organisations attended the 41st annual commemoration ceremony at the Rosslare Lifeboat Memorial in Rosslare Burrow.

Prayers for those involved in the saving of lives at sea past and present were offered by Bishop of Ferns Ger Nash, Reverend Norman McCausland and Father James Murphy with Bishop Nash and Reverend McCausland also delivering personal addresses.

Among those in attendance were the Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne and Deputies Paul Kehoe and Verona Murphy along with members of Rosslare District Council whose chairperson Cllr Lisa McDonald addressed the gathering on behalf of all the public representatives present.

Members of Wexford RNLI stations and the Irish Coastguard Service witnessed the laying of a wreath by Bill Griffin and Helen Leahy, descendants of John and Jess Walsh, two brothers who served on the James Stevens Number 15 Rosslare Fort lifeboat during the heroic rescue of of the crews of the wrecked schooner “Mexico” and survivors of the stricken Fethard lifeboat “Helen Blake” on the Keeragh Rocks in February 1914. The crews of the “James Stevens” and the tug “Wexford” were also remembered.

The wreath was sponsored by Christine Murphy and was presented by Tony Molloy of Fethard RNLI Inshore Lifeboat and David Sherwood of Wexford RNLI Inshore Lifeboat.

A wreath was also laid in memory of Oliver Doyle, deceased member of the Rosslare Lifeboat Memorial Committee. Brian Murphy, who acted as MC for the event, outlined Oliver’s unselfish dedication to the committee over many years and his genius photographic abilities, describing him as a man of the highest intelligence who was much respected and loved.

The wreath was sponsored and presented by Fergus Wickham of Rosslare Harbour, RNLI.

on behalf of the Committee and laid by his widow Mary and granddaughter Emma Coulson in a touching ceremony.

Brian also paid tribute to Edward Barry of Streamstown, Tagoat on the 80th anniversary of his tragic death when the Irish Mercantile Marine vessel SS Kyleclare was torpedoed in the Bay of Biscay by a German U boat on February 23, 1943.

The Irish Mercantile Marine played a vital part in keeping Ireland supplied with imports during World War 11 and the crews were serving squarely in the front line. Edward and 148 other Irish seamen who died, are now recognised as National Heroes by the Irish state. Edward’s son Declan Barry, his wife Aileen and family members were in attendance at the Rosslare ceremony.

Traditional Musicians Ger Brennan and Kevin Whitty played two beautiful laments on the whistle and uilleann pipes i.

Committee chairperson Billy Doyle thanked everyone who helped and supported the ceremony, including secretary Des Peare and committee members, Fr Murphy, Wexford County Council, the ladies committee who provided refreshments and the Burrow team of voluntary helpers and parking providers

He finished with a poem in a touching remembrance of all the friends and heroes who have died since the Mexico rescue in 1914.

A social evening in St Bridget’s Parish Centre included an exhibition of photos and artefacts associated with the history of Rosslare Fort and Burrow.