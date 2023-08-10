Heritage Week in Wexford – your complete guide to what's on around the county

Learn from the Bees - A Talk and Demonstration by Joe Kelly, is in the Old Graveyard beside St. Edan's Cathedral, Ferns, on August 20

Irish Trees and Folklore

Take in some Irish folklore at the JFK Arboretum Visitor Centre in Ballysop, New Ross, on August 14, from 12 noon to 1pm, with a free guided tour. Explore some of the native Irish trees in the JFK Arboretum with a guide and hear about fact or fiction with the folklore and legends that are linked to these trees. Bookings essential to jfkarboretum@opw.ie or call 046 9423490. Suitable footwear advised.

WWII Lookout Post Walk

On Sunday August 13, assemble at 2.45pm for 3pm at the Old Coastguard House Kilmichael Point and walk over to visit Look Out Post No 10 located on the coastal lands of Kilmichael Point Reserve with Chris Murray and Dr. Michael Kennedy of the Royal Irish Academy. Dr Kennedy will give a talk about the lookout post and the history of the coastal watch service during the emergency of World War II. The event lasts until 3.45pm. The talk is outside across a coastal farming area so it is rugged walking terrain. Suitable outdoor clothing and footwear should be worn as access is across an outdoor protected nature reserve habitat. Not accessible by public transport. Not wheelchair accessible due to rugged terrain. Contact 0876530389 or northwexfordhistoricalsoc@gmail.com

An 18th Century Tea Journey at Sigginstown Castle

August 16,20 at 11.30am - 1pm, at Sigginstown, Tacumshane. This experience is big on history, fun, participation, and a little bit of period-appropriate tea. It tells the story of how tea arrived in Ireland, and evolved into the popular beverage today. Prudence is stuck mostly in the 18th century, in character and costume, and welcomes guests for tea from the 21st century to Sigginstown Castle when the Reverend Jacob is away. Guests will enjoy learning about a Chinese Tea Ceremony and how to read their own tea leaves - a practice that dates from at least the 18th century. The tea journey is from 11.30am to 1pm, and allows time to join a separate optional tour of the castle at 1.30 pm. This event must be booked in advance on Eventbrite, and the journey requires a minimum of six people to occur. Cost is €18.18 total per person. Suitable for children 8 and over. Contact 0879003283 or sigginstown@earthlink.net

Battlefield Sites of Wexford and the Weapons of 1798

August 19, 1pm - 2pm, at Parnell Road, Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Tour guides, Paul Byrne and Mary Brickley, from the National 1798 Rebellion Centre, offer this all ages talk on the Battlefield sites of 1798 and the weapons used during the rebellion. The talk will take place in the reception area of the National 1798 Rebellion Centre and actual and replica weapons will be on display. A Q&A session will take place at the end. Pre-registration is recommended for this free event. Attendees will have the option to visit the self-guided exhibition with general admission rates applied. Tel: National 1798 Rebellion Centre at 0539237596 or email info@1798centre.ie

Borris Lace – Past, Present, and Future: a Presentation by Helen Doyle

August 16, 12.30pm - 2:30pm at Bunclody Library, Millwood, Carrigduff, Bunclody. To celebrate August Craft Month and National Heritage Week 2023, join in an informative talk accompanied by a demonstration and a display of lace presented by Helen Doyle of the Borris Lacemakers. Booking essential. If you require any assistance to participate in this event, please ring Bunclody library on 053 93 75466.

Castletown River and Nature Festival

August 12, 9am - 3.30pm, August 20, 1pm - 4pm, Castletown National School. Friends of Ahare River Biodiversity Group are holding a number of events to celebrate NHW. August 11: Bat Walk at Lavender Farm and use bat detectors to pick up a number of species in the woods. August 12, they are holding a conference in Castletown National School headed Source to Sea Workshop with a number of experts on river and farm based biodiversity and with an exhibition covering local history, folklore/stories from the river written by children from the school and art. The afternoon will have a field trip of the estuary area where we will again have experts on hand to point out the flora and fauna along the way. On Sunday August 20, they will hold a Family Fun Day on Clone Beach where you can enjoy a nature search, sand art, races and a picnic. These events are open to all age groups although they expect the workshop to be quite technical so more appealing to older people while the Fun Day will definitely be something for all the family. Contact 0876254863 or email friendsoftheahareriver@gmail.com

Cyanotype Workshop

Children’s Cyanotype Workshop, Printing Workshop and Face Painting, on Saturday, August 12. JFK Arboretum at 12 noon. Booking essential. Join the fun on Wild Child Day for a Cyanotype printing workshop suitable for children aged 9 and upwards. Face painting included! Places are limited so early booking essential. Bookings to jfkarboretum@opw.iBring along an old shirt or apron!

Magnolia Collection

Explore the beauty of the Magnolia Collection at the JFK Arboretum on August 12 from 12 noon to 1pm. The IUCN Red List is a critical indicator of the health of the world’s biodiversity. Join our guided tour as part of this year’s Heritage week to explore the beauty of some of our Magnolia collection. Booking essential to jfkarboretum@opw.ie. Suitable footwear advised. Contact 046 9423490 or email jfkarboretum@opw.ie

Flax and Fiber demonstration at Sigginstown Castle

August 14, 1pm - 5pm. Come see the process of flax growing and processing for spinning into linen as demonstrated by Peter Hoare (and maybe others) in the big steel barn at Sigginstown Castle. Ireland was one of the countries known for linen production in many centuries, and with Peter’s help we have sown a few meters of flax this season. Peter will be demonstrating the retting and spinning processes that result from the flax. All spinners, weavers and fiber artists are welcome to attend and demonstrate their activities from 1-5 pm as part of this event. Please make contact if you need space, and we will give you a free guided tour as a fiber participant. This coincides with open times of the castle with optional (paid) guided tours of the tower at 1.30 pm and 3.30pm. The demonstration activities are free to watch and participate. Please enter by main gate at Norman Way sign, NOT by cul-de-sac road. Parking is in a field with a sign. Contact 0879003283 or email sigginstown@earthlink.net

Free Guided Tour of Wexford Town Walls

August 14,16,18 at 3pm – 4.30pm, Westgate Heritage Centre. Join local tour guide Monica Crofton for guided tours of Wexford's medieval town walls during National Heritage Week to hear all about the fascinating history of this ancient medieval town. Meet outside the Westgate Heritage Centre at 3pm on the dates above and wear appropriate footwear. Tel: 053 9196000 or email heritage.biodiversity@wexfordcoco.ie

French influence on Irish rebellion in the 18th Century

August 15, 3pm - 4pm, Parnell Road, Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. The French Revolution and it's ideals of Liberté, Equalité, Fraternité greatly influenced the fight for Irish independence. This tour of the National 1798 Rebellion Centre by guide, Derek Meyler, will look at the influence of the French on the rebellion of 1798. Duration is about 1 hour and pre-booking is recommended. Contact the National 1798 Rebellion Centre 0539237596 or info@1798centre.ie

Guided Tours of Selskar Abbey

August 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 11am - 12:15pm, at the Nickey Rackard Statue, Trimmer's Lane, Wexford. Selskar Abbey, located in the heart of Wexford town, has a wealth of charm and characters from times gone by. Guided through key events from as far back as before the Crusades, Wexford’s vivid and exciting history and heritage is brought alive by Wexford Lions Club volunteers for Heritage Week 2023. Wexford Lions Club is a not-for-profit service organisation. Their volunteer efforts support community projects locally and worldwide, such as championing vision care, addressing diabetes, sustainability, hunger, and disaster relief. Tours start at the Nickey Rackard statue in Trimmer's Lane Y35 DP20 at 11am (Monday to Saturday). The tour involves a walk around an historic graveyard, so suitable footwear advised. The tour takes about one hour and may be suitable for older children (some 'Horrible Histories' type content). Contact Wexford Lions Club at 0879049254 or Selskar@yahoo.com

Hedgehog Adventures: an Art Workshop for Curious Children

August 12, 11.30am – 12.30pm, Enniscorthy Library, Lymington Rd., Enniscorthy. Wildlife artist and author Aga Grandowicz is calling all young nature enthusiasts and budding artists to dive into the captivating world of hedgehogs. Unleash your creativity and get ready to dive into the world of these spiky, yet adorable animals in an exciting art workshop. Learn fascinating facts about hedgehogs and their habitats. No prior artistic experience required, just an eagerness to learn and a love for hedgehogs! Suitable for ages 8 to 10 years. Contact Enniscorthy Library at 0539236055 or email enniscorthylib@wexfordcoco.ie. This event also takes place on August 12, 2.30pm to 3.30pm, at Bunclody Library, Millwood, Carrigduff, Bunclody.

Learn from the Bees: a talk and demonstration by Joe Kelly, Beekeeper

August 20, 2.30pm - 3.30pm, at Old Graveyard beside St. Edan's Cathedral, Ferns. We can learn a lot from bees – how they organise, live and work together. This talk and demonstration by local beekeeper Joe Kelly will explore their social structure and methods of production. The talk and demonstration will take place in a unique setting – in the old cathedral graveyard beside St. Edan’s Cathedral. Set in a quiet area of the graveyard, tucked away in a corner, you’ll find 3 giant beehives made of red cedar wood. They are living sculptures, with real, live bees producing delicious honey. Contact Medieval Ferns Experience at 0874189740 or medievalfernsexperience@fernsvillage.ie

Mumming and Music at Sigginstown Castle

August 13, 7pm - 9pm. Join the Sigginstown Mummers as they come back from the past in a short folk play followed by an open music session. They are always looking for more people to help revive an ancient tradition: Mumming is the production of a short folk play rooted in the middle ages across many countries. This adaptation merges Irish and English versions. Open music session (BYOB) follows - all musicians, singers, story tellers welcome! This will be held in the big steel barn at Sigginstown Castle. Please enter by the main gate by the Norman Way sign, NOT by the cul-de-sac road. Contact 0879003283 or email lizjones429@earthlink.net.

Nature’s Pantry

August 20, 2.30pm - 3.30pm, at Old School Community Centre, Hollyfort Village, Gorey, Monaseed Road. Nature's Pantry is a chance to sample wild foraged ingredients and hear how to prepare some seasonal dishes and ones to store for the winter. Nikki Darrell of The Plant Medicine School, Hollyfort, will facilitate the event No need to register - just turn up! Event is organised by Hollyfort Development Group/Tidy Towns, 0851138367, hollyfortvillage@gmail.com

Open Day and Willow Weaving Demonstration at Ireland’s First Natural Burial Ground

August 12, 10am - 3pm, Woodbrook Natural Burial Ground, Woodbrook Demesne, Killane, Enniscorthy. A member of Historic Houses of Ireland, Woodbrook House is a large listed family home in Co Wexford owned by Giles FitzHerbert and his family, who in 2012, started the first natural burial ground in Ireland. To celebrate Heritage Week 2023, they are holding an open day at the burial ground on August 12 that will include a demonstration of the traditional craft of willow-weaving which has found a new application in Irish willow coffins. Present on the day will be Colin McAteer of Green Coffins and also Woodbrook's owner, Giles FitzHerbert, who has also hosted, amongst others, the Irish Green Gathering in 2007 and 2008, and an opera festival. A prototype compost toilet designed by his son, Octavian FitzHerbert, will be on display too. Woodbrook House is also a member of Hidden Ireland. The Open Day will run from 10 am to 3pm. Tel: 0539255114 or gilesfitzherbert@gmail.com

Rathangan 1798 Rebellion Commemoration

August 12, 12pm - 5pm, August 13, 1pm - 3:30pm, McCall's Community Centre, Rathangan. Join in to commemorate the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion with a programme of events over the weekend, including a storytelling house, historical talks and displays, living history camp, book stall and wreath laying ceremonies. Sunday's wreath laying ceremonies take place in Kilmannon and Duncormick graveyards. Contact Cleariestown Rathangan Heritage Group at 0872219302 or clearrathheritage@gmail.com

Restoration of Furlong’s Homestead

August 16, 11am - 2pm, Furlong's Homestead, Coillte Forestry, Forth Mountain. Volunteers will be on hand to demonstrate the traditional methods used in the reconstruction of the building's stone and clay mortar walls, as well as its lime rendered plaster. The group will outline plans to install a traditional timber frame roof structure and complete the building's restoration. The group will also discuss the importance of the use of traditional construction techniques in the safeguarding of these abandoned vernacular buildings. Parking for this event will be available at Pennylands Carpark, in Forth Mountain, located approximately 700m away from the homestead. Access to the homestead is by foot along the walking trail, just follow the signs. Contact Barntown Heritage Group at 0879596395 or barntown.ie@gmail.com

Salmon and the Waterford estuary villages

August 13, 3pm - 4:30pm, Byrnes Pub, Ballyhack. Andrew Doherty from Cheekpoint County Waterford will give a presentation on the history of fishing for Salmon in the area of Ballyhack, Arthurstown, Passage East and Cheekpoint. Afterwards there will be a chance to discuss Andrews talk and hopefully record peoples memories etc. All welcome. Organised by Ballyhack and Arthurstown Residents Association. Contact Ballyhack and Arthurstown Residents Association at davidkbawden@gmail.com

Seaside Nature Walk at Rosslare Harbour

August 20, 2pm - 4pm. Meet in the car park by the roundabout in Rosslare Harbour Europort. Nature walk along the beach and through the dunes at Rosslare. Contact Jim Hurley at 0861637199 or email southwexfordcoast@gmail.com

Sigginstown Castle

August 12 - 20, 1.30pm – 2.45pm, at Sigginstown, Tacumshane. Guided tour of a 16th century tower recently renovated and seen on RTE Great House Revival. Risen from ruins since 2016, you will see all the work that has brought five levels of tower back into use for historical events and experiences! Steep stairs with handrails - resting point at each level. Please enter site by main gate by Norman Way sign, not by Cul-de-sac road. Adults €8 or Concessions €6. Pay cash or card at door, or reserve online with Eventbrite. Contact 0879003283, lizjones429@earthlink.net

Slaney Biodiversity and Nature Walk

August 18, 7pm – 8.30pm. Meet at the benches in the Riverside Carpark, at the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy, at 7pm. Join Sustainable Enniscorthy and Éanna Ní Lamhna for a walk and talk down the banks of the Slaney to discover its biodiversity. Please note the route is not fully accessible for people with mobility issues. Contact Sustainable Enniscorthy at 0878079774 or email sustainableenniscorthy@gmail.com

Songs of the Sea in Sigginstown Castle

August 12, 7pm – 8.30pm. Spend some time in the 16th century tower listening to music by candlelight. The groups sing, play music and tell stories about the sea, with other bodies of water thrown in for diversity. You might hear a story about Wexford shoals, pirates on the south coast of Ireland in 1610, St. Brendans Voyage or the Banana Boat Song. This event must be booked in advance on Eventbrite. Minimum of six people are needed to hold event, maximum of 14 people. Contact Sigginstown Castle at 0879003283 or sigginstown@earthlink.net

Special screening of Natures’ Years

August1 6, 12pm - 1pm, and from 2pm - 3pm at the Visitor Centre at JFK Arboretum. Join in for a special screening of Nature's Years presented by award winning local photographer Edno Delaney. Edno is a recent finalist in the televised national competition Eye on Nature. There will be two screenings - 12 noon and 2pm. Booking essential. Free event.

The Battle of Enniscorthy 1798 Tour

August 13, 20, 3pm - 4pm at Castle Hill, Enniscorthy. A tour of the Battle of Enniscorthy in 1798 presented from the roof of Enniscorthy Castle ,weather permitting. For the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion, our tour guide, Paul, has prepared a bird's eye view of the battle for Enniscorthy from the castle battlements. This unique perspective brings the rebels and crown forces to life. If the day is wet, the tour will be given from inside the Castle. Pre-booking is recommended and can be made by ringing 0539234699.

The Life and Work of Eileen Gray

August 18, 3pm – 3.45pm, Castle Hill, Enniscorthy. Designer and Architect, Eileen Gray, was born outside of Enniscorthy at Brownswood House in 1878. Tour guide, Mary O'Higgins, will delve into aspects of her life and work, presenting this innovative and visionary woman in all of her complexity. The tour and discussion will take place in the permanent Eileen Gray exhibition in Enniscorthy Castle. Pre-booking on 0539234699 is recommended.

The Normans Storm Enniscorthy Castle

August 17, 1pm – 1.30pm, Castle Hill, Enniscorthy. A family friendly event where kids can dress as Norman knights, storm the Castle and learn about life in medieval times - Food and games, weapons and warfare. Suitable for children aged 6-10. Pre-booking recommended on 0539234699.

The Red List of Oak Trees at JFK Arboretum

August 12, 3pm - 4pm, JFK Arboretum, Ballysop, New Ross. The IUCN Red List is a critical indicator of the health of the world’s biodiversity and provides a global database on the conservation status of trees worldwide. Join our Red List guided tour as part of this year’s Heritage Week & learn about the different Red List species in our vast oak collection at the JFK Arboretum. Booking essential to jfkarboretum@opw.ie. Suitable footwear advised. Tel: 046 9423490, jfkarboretum@opw.ie

The Tholsel, a New Ross Icon

August 15, 17, 7pm - 8pm, at The Tholsel, New Ross Municipal District, Quay St., New Ross. New Ross Municipal District is delighted to announce that Historian Myles Courtney, will give two talks for Heritage Week on Tuesday, August 15 and Thursday August 17, at 7pm in the Tholsel, Quay St., New Ross. He will tell the story of New Ross's landmark and iconic Town Hall, the Tholsel, and there will also be an opportunity to see one of the historic minute books. August 15 is sold out. Booking open for August 17. Contact New Ross Municipal District at 051 421284, newross@wexfordcoco.ie

The Origins of Ireland’s Trees

August 17, 12pm - 1pm, Visitor Centre at JFK Arboretum. Talk by Dr Colin Kelleher, National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, Dublin. Did anything survive the last glaciation in Ireland and if not, where have all our trees come from? In this talk Colin will show how we developed an understanding of where Irish trees have come from. In particular he will show how genetic evidence indicates multiple origins of our trees, including a strong link with the Iberian Peninsula. Colin is the Keeper of the National Herbarium in Glasnevin. His work involves management of the dried specimens, research on the genetics of plants and most recently the development of a national seed bank. Colin’s work on plant genetics is being used to guide conservation of our native flora. Booking essential to jfkarboretum@opw.ie

Tour of Sigginstown Castle

August 12 - 20, 3.30pm – 4.45pm. Guided tour of a 16th century tower recently renovated and seen on RTE Great House Revival. Risen from ruins since 2016, you will see all the work that has brought 5 levels of tower back into use for historical events and experiences! Steep stairs with handrails and resting ability at each level. Please enter site by main gate by Norman Way sign, not by Cul-de-sac road. Adults €8 - Concessions €6. Pay cash or card at door, or reserve online with Eventbrite. Tel: 0879003283.

Tours of St John of God Heritage Centre

August 15, 17, 2pm – 4.30pm, Newtown Road, Wexford. The Sisters of St John of God were founded in Wexford in 1871. Initially their mission was to provide healthcare to the Irish poor and needy, but this quickly expanded into the provision of education and other social services. The Congregation has been an integral part of the life of Wexford and other Irish towns for last 150 years. Members of the Congregation have worked in Ireland, Australia, England, various African countries and Pakistan. In 2007, a Heritage Centre was established in the very first home of the Congregation. This includes a museum. Tours of the museum will be offered on two afternoons during Heritage Week. Pre-booking is necessary. Numbers are limited. Reserve a place by contacting the Heritage Centre on 053-9142293 or donal.moore@ssjg.ie

WB Yeats in Story and Song

August 17, 8pm – 9.30pm. Join in for an evening of story and song inspired by William Butler Yeats. Anna Skrine of Butlerstown Castle has composed music to WB Yeats poems, and we will sing and play with Anna. Denise Leahy will narrate his story in the person of Maud Gonne, a longtime friend and love-interest of Yeats. We are in costume and this event will take place inside in the Big House of Sigginstown Castle. Light refreshments will be served after the performance which lasts about one hour. Tickets MUST be booked in advance on Eventbrite (€18.18 per person) with a minimum of 10 people for the event to occur - so encourage your friends, relations and neighbors to come.

Wexford’s Medieval Walled Town Day

August 12, 1pm - 5pm. Westgate Park, Abbey Street, Wexford town. Wexford County Council is once again hosting Wexford's Medieval Walled Towns Day adjacent to the town wall off George's Street. Come along and enjoy medieval battle and living history displays, falconry, archaeology Big Dig, story-telling, face-painting, shield painting, music and jewellery making. This is a free event and there is something for all the family. Wexford's Walled Towns Day has received funding support from the Irish Walled Towns Network and Heritage Council. Contact Wexford County Council 053 9196000 or email heritage.biodiversity@wexfordcoco.ie

Whale Watch Ireland

Meeting at the car park near Rosslare Harbour Village Playground, Greenore Point. The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group invites you to Whale Watch Ireland 2023 on Saturday, August 19, between 2pm-4pm:. This annual event, now in its 21st year, comprises free and guided whale watches at local headlands or vantage points, as part of All-Ireland whale watch day. This event also takes place from 2pm - 4pm, at Hook Head, Wexford. Meeting at Hook Lighthouse. While there are no guarantees of sightings, given reasonable weather you have a good chance of seeing some of the varied marine species that can be viewed locally. You should dress appropriately for the weather conditions on the day. Contact Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (Brian Glanville) at 087 1390665 or email brianglanville1@hotmail.com