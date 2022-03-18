Heritage grants allocated for the upkeep of protected structures in Wexford

The Old Deanery, Ferns which has been allocated a heritage grant of €15,000.

A dozen County Wexford projects are to receive funding under the Government’s Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2022, which has awarded €4 million to the owners and custodians of hundreds of protected structures around the country.

The funding allocations follow the announcement by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, of Heritage Ireland 2030, a new national plan which aims to strengthen protection for heritage in all its forms and provide supports for those responsible for its care by leveraging €13 million in private capital to support employment in traditional heritage trades.

Minister Noonan said 512 heritage projects across every county in Ireland will benefit from the latest round of funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme which is administered by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The Wexford projects allocated funding are: Old Boyle House, Barntown, €15,000, roof repair, structures and coverings including leadwork; Bellyteige, Kilmore Quay, €11,945.86, external wall repair; An Teach Bán, Crossfarnogue, Kilmore Quay, €14,250, thatching; Yoletown Cottage, Broadway, €15,000, roof repair, structures and coverings including leadwork; Barntown Castle,€4,500, external wall repair; Galbally, Enniscorthy, €3,750, mitigation of damp; Misterin House,Adamstown, €3,835, roof repair, structures and coverings including leadwork; Waddingtown, Cleariestown, €14,437, thatching; Carrigbyrne House, Adamstown, €3,234.75, attic insulation to pitched roofs; the Old Deanery, Ferns, €15,000, historic window glass conservation, lime rendering, external wall repair; Ballystraw, Duncannon, €15,000, roof repair, structures and coverings including leadwork; Teach Dearg, Crossfarnogue, Kilmore Quay, €9,500, roof repair, structures and coverings including leadwork.