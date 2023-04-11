‘Her heart was so strong and she held on for a long time’ – mourners pay final respects to Fiadh O’Connor

Not once did her voice falter, her words fail her. With Fiadh’s tiny white coffin just feet away, Laura O’Connor detailed the final hours of her daughter’s life before a hushed St. John the Baptist Church. It was a life all too brief, one the little girl had fought so valiantly to preserve right until the end.

"The evening before she died she was in the sitting-room and she told me she wanted to go to the kitchen, she instructed her granddad to carry her water while I carried her into the kitchen,” said Laura. “She saw what was going on in there, said hi to everyone, and then she asked me to bring her into the playroom. I asked if she wanted to sit down and play with some of her toys, she said ‘maybe later’.

"She asked me to bring her down to her bedroom, so I carried her down to her bedroom. We changed her into fresh pyjamas and she lay in my arms, I had tied one of her precious bracelets onto my necklace and she spotted it straight away and asked me why I was wearing it. I told her it was because she was so special to me and I loved her so much.

"We stayed cuddling all night and her dad held her hand. Her heart was so strong and she held on for a long time, she was so brave and took her final breath with her brother Paidi fast asleep in his bed and all of her family close by. We will miss her forever and a piece of our hearts will always be with her in heaven. We take comfort in knowing my dad Jim will look after her now. “

Fiadh passed away on Wednesday last after a lengthy battle with cancer, a battle which began in 2019 when she was just 18 months old and saw her endure bouts of chemotherapy, multi surgeries, stem cell transplants and lengthy stays in hospital as she tried to fend off a particularly aggressive form of the disease. But rather than dwell on the difficulties her daughter faced during her short life, Laura chose to focus on the happy memories Fiadh brought to everyone over the past five years.

“Fiadh entered this world in the same way she left, surrounded by love, she was so feisty, cuddly and full of love,” said Laura. “From day one she kept Rory and I on our toes. The day she was born was the best day of our lives, she rushed into our world and made us the happiest parents. She had us all wrapped around her little finger from the first time we saw her.”

Noting how Fiadh was a “healthy baby and was quick to reach all her milestones” Laura recounted the days her daughter spent with grandparents, with her “beloved granddad Jim”, great grandmother Peg, and the cousins who she spent hours playing with. An affectionate child, Fiadh and her mother shared a special bond.

“She wanted me beside her all the time and would constantly say, out of the blue, ‘I love you mammy’. Every night at bedtime I would read her a story and say her guardian angel prayer. Then she would cuddle in and I would say ‘you’re my girl’ and she would say ‘you’re my mammy’.”

This affection instantly extended to her little brother Paidi when he came into the world, although Fiadh was always quick to remind him who the senior party was in their relationship.

“Fiadh was so excited to be a big sister,” Laura said. “The first time she saw Paidi at the hospital I can still remember her little smile, peering into his cot. At home she would smother him with hugs and kisses and bring him toys, and as time went by she would teach him new things, I can still hear her saying ‘no Paidi, I’m the big sister, I’ll show you’. Fiadh adored Paidi and he loved her so much. They were the best of friends and had so much fun together. Telling Paidi that Fiadh was very, very sick, that her body wasn’t working properly and she was gone to heaven was so very hard. He was heartbroken and he will miss her so much."

Diagnosed with cancer when Paidi was just 12 weeks old, Fiadh’s life, and that of the entire O’Connor and Murphy families, changed irrevocably from that point forth.

“She spent months in hospital, days travelling for gruelling treatments, hours and hours cuddled into my arms as she received chemotherapy and lots of different treatments including multiple surgeries, stem cell transplants,” Laura said. “She beat cancer twice but ultimately the aggressive disease was relentless. Rory and I tried everything possible and we have some small comfort in knowing we left no stone unturned, that we did everything we could to help her overcome this illness.

“Fiadh was so brave and resilient, a true warrior, we have learned so much from her, she was so calm in the face of fear and taught us importance of hope, laughter and warmth. She was the best child, so kind, caring and thoughtful, and she lived her life to the fullest despite how unwell she was at times.”

Thanking the many people who had supported their Future for Fiadh fundraiser, a campaign which raised more than €650,000, Laura finished by paying tribute to the family members who have been permanently by their side from the outset, family who will now have an even greater role to play in their lives.

“We know our family and friends will help us get through the dark days ahead without our precious Fiadh,” she said as she consoled herself with the knowledge her daughter was now beside her granddad Jim once more.

Paidi and Fiadh’s godfather James then began the process of bringing some of the little girl’s favourite items to the altar. They brought a pink unicorn and a digger to signify the many hours Fiadh spent playing with her cousins and going on adventures in the woods near her grandparent’s house. More toys were brought forward by Fidelma, before Fiadh’s aunt Orla placed a lipstick on the altar, recalling how her niece loved painting everyone’s nails, including her father’s.

Cousin Jay brought up three sods of turf, one from Laura’s home in Rathnure, one from Rory’s home in the Ballagh, and one from the home they built together. Sophie, Aoife and Sinead, brought up a ballet dress and some artwork, as the church heard how Fiadh was a great dancer and a very creative child, before Conor, Fionn and Ciara, brought up some family photos, representing Fiadh’s love of family.

A song written by Fiadh’s aunts was then played, followed by a poem written in her honour, before one aunt led the church in a rendition of Fiadh’s nursery rhyme, Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star. And as the family invited everyone to join them at their home to continue this celebration of Fiadh’s life, her father Rory and brother Paidi slowly wheeled out the little white coffin containing their precious girl.