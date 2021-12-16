Helping people to have a hot meal and some company this Christmas in Wexford

While many of us will spend the next week or so fretting about our own Christmas dinner, worrying that the turkey is the right size, we have every variety of potato and enough trifle to fell an army, for Jimmy Barry and his crew those worries are multiplied many times over. Now in its fifth year, the Wexford People Helping People (WPHP) Christmas Dinner Initiative will once more work to ensure no-one is left behind on December 25 and that there is enough to go round for everyone.

Chef Jimmy Barry and his team will prep and serve meals on Christmas Day for those in need in the Wexford community and beyond, working for three straight days to provide a hot dinners which will be delivered to all those who request them. Prior to the pandemic the dinner was served in St Joseph’s Community Centre, however, given the restrictions on indoor gatherings, WPHP opted to provide a delivery service last year, and that will continue this time around.

The dinner will be cooked in Jimmy’s Kitchen in Ballytramon Business Park and delivered to those in need on Christmas Day. "I appreciate the people of Wexford supporting my business so it’s nice and important to give something back,” said Jimmy.

If you, or someone you know, might benefit from this service contact WPHP via its Facebook page or on 083-3664149 - all in the strictest confidence. For food sponsorship towards the Christmas dinner please contact Chef Jimmy Barry on 0862329027

Meanwhile, WPHP is running a number of other initiatives this Christmas to help families in need. These include food drives for hamper distribution, and a project to help Santa deliver toys to boys and girls whose parents might require a little extra support this festive season. For those who would like to support these projects you can once again contact WPHP via its Facebook page.

WPHP was founded almost seven years ago by Claire Malone and has since grown into an organisation which is there to help any individual in need of a little extra support, all year round. Consisting of a steering committee of 12 and over 40 volunteers, the team work all year round, 24/7 if required.

“All donations are gratefully received,” said Claire. “We couldn’t continue to do the work that we do without the fantastic community that we have here in Wexford supporting us.”