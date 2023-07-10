Helicopter search for missing man off the Wexford coast stood down

Residents in the Blackwater area of County Wexford woke to the chilling sound of a search and rescue helicopter combing the coast in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter had travelled from Waterford and commenced a search of the coastline sweeping around the Ballyconnigar and Ballinaclash areas.

The search lasted just over an hour before the helicopter returned to base, its presence having sparked major concerns in the area.

Gardaí have now confirmed that a further search by Rescue 117 this morning has been called off after the missing person they were searching for was located safe and well.

The man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was reported missing from the Gorey area and there were major concerns for his well-being. His car was spotted parked along the coast in the Blackwater area, sparking the request for the search and rescue helicopter.

Gardaí were able to confirm that no further action was required, and the helicopter crew were thanked for their assistance.