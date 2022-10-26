Heavy overnight downpours in north Wexford lead to flooding and road closure on M11

The M11 north of Gorey was closed in the early hours of Wednesday morning following heavy overnight downpours that caused the road drainage system to burst.

The incident, which took place 4.5 k.m. north of the Frankfort junction, led to flooding of the hard shoulder and slow lane at approximately 4.30 a.m. Gardaí and representatives of BAM Ireland attended the incident and remained on site until the flooding abated.

"There was a drainage system designed for the motorway and that was put under pressure with the heavy rain,” said Director of Services, Eamonn Hore. “Thankfully, no serious incident occurred. There’s no doubt that any water like that on to a motorway is a serious issue, particularly at night.”

The road was reopened after approximately 30 minutes, said Mr Hore, adding that the early time of the incident meant that little disruption was caused to motorists.

Mr Hore said that the road will need to be looked at if similar incidents are to be prevented in future.

"Given that the M11 is relatively new, we will have to go back and see can something be done. In lots of cases, very little can be done with old systems. With a new motorway system, it is important it’s looked at,” he said.

According to Mr Hore, the heavy overnight rain affected Gorey more than other areas of the county, leading to widespread surface water flooding.