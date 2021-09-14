Heartbreak as Gorey man (22) passes away after road accident

A young Gorey man who was seriously injured in a road accident over the weekend has died.

Finlay Power (22) had been in a critical condition following a collision between the motorcycle he was travelling on and a car on the N2 at Edmonstown, County Louth, on Saturday.

Finlay from Annagh, Hollyfort, was the son of James and Catherine Power and a past pupil of Coláiste Bhride, Carnew. He had been a member of Gorey Civil Defence for the past two years and had attended a training session with the group the evening before the accident.

Speaking before news of Finlay’s death emerged, his Gorey Civil Defence colleague Celestine Swords described him as “the sort of lad who was always eager, and he’d help us in any way that he could as a volunteer. He is very popular in all circles and everyone would describe him as a gentleman.”

On Monday, his former principal Linda Dunne said that, during his time at Coláiste Bhride, Finlay was a reliable, hard-working young man who “always got things done and was willing to help out”. She said Finlay was pivotal in the school achieving an amber award for mental health.

"Finlay would have been instrumental in that and was very generous with his time and you don’t get very many young people who are like that with volunteerism,” she said.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N2 in the townland of Edmonstown, Louth, on Saturday evening (September 11) between 8 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.