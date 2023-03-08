Heart to Hand founder Kieran Byrne is Grand Marshal for Coolgreany St Patrick’s Day Parade

Founder of Heart to Hand Kieran Byrne will lead the way as Grand Marshal at this year’s Coolgreany St Patrick’s Day Parade.

While picking a member from the community to be Grand Marshal usually throws up a very long list of candidates, this year, the committee were unanimous in choosing Kieran Byrne. A native of Scarnagh, Kieran is a well-known businessman who has long been involved with St David’s Church Johnstown and in the Parish of Arklow. However, Kieran is best known for his work with Heart to Hand, which he founded with his wife Margaret in 1991.

Heart to Hand was set up to provide food to homeless shelters, soup kitchens, homes for the elderly, people with disabilities, resource centres, homes for distressed women and families, alcohol awareness centres, drug rehabilitation centres, youth centres and many more deserving organisations around Ireland. The charity also provide food, clothes, beds and basic hygiene supplies to the remaining orphanages in Eastern Europe, along with wheelchairs, walking aids and other supplies to disabled adults and children in orphanages and elderly homes. They have been involved in the construction of houses for long-term homeless families in Albania, along with churches, community centres and schools for communities that have no facilities since the end of the communist era in the 90’s.

According to a spokesperson for the Coolgreany St Patrick’s Day Parade committee, the community is very proud to be associated with Kieran and his work and are thrilled to have him serve as this year’s Grand Marshal.

This year’s parade will begin half an hour earlier than usual, gathering in the lower street from 11.30 a.m. with the parade beginning at 12 p.m. Organisers would love to invite all local businesses, clubs, schools and sporting organisations to join what they’re calling “Irelands friendliest parade”.

Their categories are: Most Original, Best Vintage Display, Best Vintage Vehicle, Best Marching Entry, Best Children’s Entry, Best Float and The Best Over All. An additional category this year is especially for dog owners – Best Dressed Pooch. To participate, the dapper dog and owner must walk in the parade and join in the fun. As usual, the parade will be led by the award-winning Arklow Pipe Band. Any enquires can be made by contacting Thomas Clare on 087 6813865.