Healthy Wexford calls on people to meet and eat with a #OpenLunch

PERHAPS one thing that the Covid pandemic has improved is our use of outdoor spaces and amenities. Healthy Wexford are now calling on people to continue in this vein, and to maintain social connections by meeting up with friends and colleagues for an “#OpenLunch”.

Whether it be a park, boardwalk, green area or beach, Healthy Wexford are encouraging friends, remote workers or local residents to use their lunchtime and our wonderful spaces to incoroporate a “walk and talk” or rather a “meet and eat”.

“We’ve all suffered reduced social connection over the recent past, whether it is through reduced activities, moving to working from home, or simply due to what we now know as the new normal,” said Healthy County Coummittee member MaryB O’Leary. “This initiative is about making the conscious effort to keep and build our social connections, while enjoying the great outdoor resources we have in the county. We’ve been piloting this in my own area and the reaction has been great.”

Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council added “We know that connecting is one of the five ways to wellbeing and I see this initiative being a catalyst to help people to do that in their own areas for a short time during the day”.

Chair of Wexford’s Healthy County Committee, Cllr John Hegarty encouraged people all around the county to organise an #OpenLunch in their own areas. “You don’t need anything special, and the concept can be flexible to suit you and your needs – make it an early or late lunchtime, walk and talk, just meet to eat, rotate the location – whatever works for you and your group”.

For more information, follow Healthy Wexford on social media.