Health Minister checks progress at fire-damaged Wexford Hospital and vows: ‘I’ll make sure additional beds get built’

Stephen Donnelly says restoration works carry a ‘significant’ cost, while also seeking to allay fears on long-sought 97 ward block extension and MRI scanner

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly at Wexford General Hospital last March, the morning after a massive fire broke out. Minister Donnelly returned to the hospital last Friday to check in on progress ahead of a July 25 re-opening.

There was very little notice as Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly’s car pulled up outside of Wexford General Hospital last week. Hospital management had only received a call earlier that day to state that the Minister would be stopping off on his way back from University Hospital Waterford to check in on the progress being made since the devastating fire back in March.