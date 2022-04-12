Health centre to offer expanded range of services

John Street is the location for the new health centre.

A planning application for a primary care centre in New Ross will include space for a Children’s Disability Network Team and TUSLA facilities.

A HSE spokesperson confirmed that the developer (not the HSE) will submit a planning application to Wexford County Council.

The HSE has included additional space in the New Ross Primary Care Centre development project, which is set to feature a range of health services, including social care, and will offer an alternative to hospitals for the management of many aspects of care for long-term conditions like diabetes, asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

It has now been revealed that the centre will also accommodate a Children’s Disability Network Team and TUSLA facilities.

A letter of intent has been issued by the HSE to a local developer for the development of a dedicated healthcare centre in the town, Minister of State James Browne revealed in December, following a request for information from this newspaper.

It is understood North Gate Medical Centre is the preferred location.

The project developer is currently reviewing how best to provide this accommodation on the site and provide adequate car parking for the facility.