‘He was truly unique’ – tributes paid following the death of Wexford author and historian Nicholas Furlong (93)

Nicky and his beloved wife Mairéad pictured together on the Volga river in Russia.

Many tributes have been paid following the death of the well-known author, historian, retired farmer and former journalist Nicholas Furlong of Drinagh who wrote 19 books including the memorable series County Wexford in the Rare Oul Times, which is still a prized publication decades after it was first produced.

Nicky, who was predeceased in 2015 by his beloved wife , the antique dealer and art historian Mairéad (nee Breslin), died in Knockeen Nursing Home on Monday, at the age of 93 years.

His funeral Mass will take place in Piercestown Church on Friday, March 25 at 11 am. followed by burial in Piercestown Cemetery, where Mairead was laid to rest.

Nicky’s death, following a short illness, is widely mourned by his family and many friends and colleagues in Wexford and throughout the country.

So influential was the legendary Wexfordman’s reputation that he didn’t have to wait until he died for complimentary tributes to be paid – in 2007, he was the subject of “Essays in Honour of Nicholas Furlong”, edited by the local historian Bernard Browne, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the county.

An only son, Nicky grew up on his family’s farm at Mulgannon and Kellystown, Drinagh, with his father also owning a pub on Wexford’s Main Street, where the stories he heard and the many characters he met during the 1950s, 60s and 70s, inspired much of his later writings as a newspaper columnist, author of many books, and playwright and scriptwriter for radio and television.

He attended the Presentation convent and Christian Brothers primary schools, St Peter’s College and the Salesian Agricultural College in Warrenstown, County Meath and later obtained an honours Extra-Mural Diploma in Social Economic Studies from UCD while attending Scoil na gCeard in Wexford.

He joined agricultural machinery makers Pierces of Wexford and later became an inspector and a “beet agent” for the Irish Sugar Company which gave him a great insight into the life of farm families throughout County Wexford.

His writing career started as a freelance journalist in the late 1950s. He became a columnist with the People Newspaper Group under the pen name “Pat O’Leary”, a weekly column that was hugely popular. Later, in 1995, he became a weekly contributor to the former Echo Newspaper Group, writing the Furlong at Large column.

His lengthy career as an author and journalist spanned four decades during which he was a columnist with The Irish Press and Irish Farmers Journal and a contributor to Biatas, the Journal of Irish Sugar Company; as well as Celtic Connection, Vancouver, Canada; Hibernian Monthly Review, and various publications produced by Tara Publishing, Dublin. He wrote farming and agri-business articles for the Irish Independent and the Irish Press

He was the author of hundreds of papers on historical subjects as well as three plays on the Irish revolution, which were directed by the great Tomás Mac Anna of the Abbey Theatre in the 1960s.

He contributed to the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, and the Royal Irish Academy Dictionary of Irish National Biography and to many national magazines including Ireland of the Welcomes and History Ireland.

He was a scriptwriter for the satirical Hall’s Pictorial Weekly programme on RTE national television in the 1960s and ‘70s and won the Hibernia Media Award for funniest feature writer.

Nicky’s interest in history developed with his membership of the Wexford Historical Society. He was elected President of the Society and was also elected a Life Fellow and Vice-President (Leinster) of the Royal Society of Antiquaries of Ireland. He was a Council member of the Uí Chennselaig Society.

He was a former Press Officer for Wexford Festival Opera and was elected to the Council of the Festival in the late 1960s. He was also administrator for many years of the popular historical tours held during the Opera Festival.

He wrote four volumes of County Wexford in the Rare Oul' Times, a unique and increasingly valuable book containing the earliest black and white photographs of his native county from the 1800s up to the mid-1980s. His other best-selling works include Diarmait King of Leinster, A Hurling Decade, and The Women of 1798.

Last Christmas, Three Sisters Press in Rosslare published an updated version of his acclaimed book of 30 years earlier, “The Rebels’ Priest”, on his life-long hero Fr John Murphy who led the 1798 Rebellion.

Nicky devoted almost 10 years to researching the life of the Boolavogue priest with his travels taking him to England, France and Spain.

His history writings led to invitations to America by the Irish American Cultural Institute on prestigious lecture tours from Phoenix, Arizona to Fordham University in New York. A fluent Irish and German speaker, he also participated in many radio and television documentaries on Irish, UK and German stations.

His comic novel Young Farmer Seeks Wife, published many years ago by Merlin Press, enjoyed a new online global audience after it was republished as an E-book in 2019. It was loosely based on Nicky’s own experiences as a young man.

As the only son of a farming family, he was expected to marry "a good sensible girl who could carry a tonne of hay on her back" , as he put it in an interview at the time.

But instead, he fell in “irredeemable and heroic love” with Mairéad Breslin, a young woman from Merrion Square in Dublin who knew nothing about farming but left the glamour of Shannon Airport where she worked as a supervisor and “landed in the cowshite in Mulgannon” where his parents’ 130-acre farm was located.

As the only male heir to all the land owned by his father, uncle and aunts (his only sister Ina emigrated to Vancouver) Nicky had no choice but to become a farmer. But deep inside he was a writer, and his new wife encouraged his passion.

"I was really a writer and they steered me into farming. Psychologically, it had a terrible effect on me. I began to get very depressed because I was in the wrong job. I didn't know this until my young wife told me”, Nicky said in the interview.

"This girl knew nothing about farming before she met me, but after we got married she immediately put her head down and charged," he said.

"She was wonderful, she was brilliant. She was a great business woman. She did everything apart from ploughing and milking. We worked together on the farm.”

When his uncle John died, leaving a 200-acre farm in Drinagh, Nicky had two farms to run. He said: "Eventually I couldn't cope so I sold the home farm and concentrated on the one here, but I also had a second career, since it was now discovered I was a writer."

Nicky’s friend, Michael Freeman of Three Sisters Press said his death has left a huge vacuum in the lives of those who knew him, loved him and went to him for guidance.

"Nicky was a rare genius in his field as writer and author, orator and actor. He knew his town and his County Wexford. He knew every village and every character of consequence in it.

"He wrote seriously researched and fearless columns on the peculiarities of agricultural, rural, social and economic change, conveying his view with impact. Like another of his heroes, Myles na gCopaleen, he laced many of his sentences with biting satire or sarcasm, which the ordinary reader might only guess at, but which Nicky’s targets definitely understood.”

“Alongside the thousands of true stories that he delivered to audiences with aplomb, panache and effectiveness were the many untrue stories that he told po-faced on national radio and television such as the one about the barking rabbits of Crossabeg that came about because of a buck rabbit crossed with a terrier.”

Michael said Nicky Furlong’s 19 books are his legacy with at least five unpublished plays stored among his many other works in the County Council archives – a portrait painting of Mairead Furlong, who was instrumental in the establishment of the County Wexford Art Collection, hangs in the County Hall.

Another friend, the retired Wexford librarian, Celestine Murphy, who provided assistance on the second edition of his Fr Murphy book, last visited Nicky in Knockeen about a week before he died.

"He was one of a kind. He was exceptionally kind to me. I could always get away with saying things to him that others couldn’t and he would laugh. I have lovely photos of him taken on the day we brought him copies of the re-published book”, she said, adding that Mairéad’s passing was a huge loss for Nicky.

Former county hurling manager Liam Griffin said he was very saddened to hear of Nicky's passing and revealed that his book “A Hurling Decade” greatly inspired him in tough times. “His like shall not be seen again”, he added.

Bernard Browne, who edited the book of essays honouring Nicky described him as “truly unique, both in personality and as an interpreter of his community – with a razor-sharp wit and the ability to come up with wonderful sparkling turns of phrase.

“ Always engaged and engaging, he was a great Wexford historian, novelist and playwright with a tremendous knowledge of County Wexford history, people and resources.”

Nicky is survived by his sister Ina in Vancouver; his nieces Martina, Castleknock, County Dublin and Paula, Wisconsin, USA and his nephew Justin, Galway; Mairéad’s sister-in-law Dr Ann Breslin, Dundrum, Dublin and his extended family and many friends.