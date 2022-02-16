Wexford

‘He lost the right to watch his kids grow up’ – brother of man killed by his fiancé Tina Cahill

  • New Ross woman due for release from Australian prison on the fifth anniversary of the night she killed her fiancé
  • Motcha was not how he is portrayed to be, he was the very best brother, a son, a friend, but he was the most special dad’
Tina Cahill and the late David Walsh. Expand
Tina Cahill and the late David Walsh.

enniscorthyguardian

Brendan Keane

THE New Ross woman who was convicted of the manslaughter of Enniscorthy man, David ‘Motcha’ Walsh, during a row at a house in Syndey, Australia, is to be released from prison on Thursday.

Tina Cahill, who was Mr Walsh’s fianceé, was jailed in 2018, having pleaded guilty to his manslaughter. She was sentenced to eight years in jail, however, she is now eligible for parole and with her release taking place this week, following which she will be immediately deported from Australia, Mr Walsh’s brother, Paddy, issued a statement to the Enniscorthy Guardian, outlining how he feels as his brother’s killer is about to walk free.

