‘He lost the right to watch his kids grow up’ – brother of man killed by his fiancé Tina Cahill

THE New Ross woman who was convicted of the manslaughter of Enniscorthy man, David ‘Motcha’ Walsh, during a row at a house in Syndey, Australia, is to be released from prison on Thursday.

Tina Cahill, who was Mr Walsh’s fianceé, was jailed in 2018, having pleaded guilty to his manslaughter. She was sentenced to eight years in jail, however, she is now eligible for parole and with her release taking place this week, following which she will be immediately deported from Australia, Mr Walsh’s brother, Paddy, issued a statement to the Enniscorthy Guardian, outlining how he feels as his brother’s killer is about to walk free.

“I feel now and only now I will say what I think is right. My family stayed silent and his friends respected us in that way too because we never needed to tell the world how amazing and special Motcha was; the people who knew him knew the truth and for me and my family that is all that matters.

“People will speak ill about him one way or another and think they know it all because the media say it, people say it, and what we never argued it was carried on.

“Tina was no one we knew, we spoke only before we had planned to leave Ireland on holiday to see my brother. I knew nothing of her and nothing that carried on in their time together. If I knew then what I now know I would have been there long before I was.

“He would be home and he would be here. Motcha was not how he is portrayed to be, he was the very best brother, a son, a friend, but he was the most special dad. He adored and lived for family, and his friends he counted as family, us all together were life to him. He loved fun and he loved adventure.

“Motcha got in trouble as most of us do, it does not define who we are. The stories you read are not 100% truth either. The twists and lies wrote about his life are just wrong and just disrespectful.

“People don’t want the truth, they want gossip; they want to sit behind a computer and attack on people who no longer can speak up for themselves. My brother was no angel, he did get in trouble, he was in fights, but not to the extent he was evil, or anything Tina claims.

“I don’t believe Tina was not in fear of Motcha. Tina was charged before for the abuse my brother received from her hands.

His friend, a year before he died, tried to get Motcha away from Tina.

“He made her and many others promise they would never tell us his family. He lost his life, he lost his right to love or be loved.

“He lost his right to watch his children grow up, he lost his right to be walking them down an aisle one day, never to hug, or hear him again. She took that from us, she took him from us.

“We have never been the same.

“That night was made out to be innocent on her behalf and my brother made to be vicious before any fight started, this is not the truth. We know and she knows it.

“She can say it and play it what way she wants. For him he was very loved by so many, that felt they needed to approach us with the real truth, that we needed to know what was said isn’t right and isn’t true – something we never spoke of during any of this.

“They all had stories of his kindness and how they made a friend forever in him. How he gave them memories forever and how much they wished he listened to them.

“Regrets they all live with now and how it will forever affect them for not speaking up. She means nothing to me, my family and all of his many, many friends.

“I am here now and only now to say he is not a monster but very much the opposite, and to not always believe what is being said because silence is ignored for the truth.

“They should have never met and never been in a relationship. He should have never left his home. Motcha did not run away from his actions here.

“Motcha wanted a new start, he wanted to put the trouble days behind him and he wanted to be able to live. He was never left to live here.

“The things he was accused of here too, were not 100% true.

“The stories are endless and might always be. I am here now and only now, to say he was no way evil, he was no monster.

“He was kind, loving and bubbly, he made the choice to leave and a wrong choice to be involved in a violent relationship that in the end took his life.

“Tina took his life from him and this week walks free.

“For the rest of our lives we will never be free of that pain that emptiness. We will never ever be the same people, the same family again. I see memories everywhere of him and I see only broken people in all of us.”

It’s believed a pre-release report assessment of Cahill put her a low risk of reoffending once she is released, however, the State Parole Authority in New South Wales said she will be removed from Australia immediately upon her release.

The incident occurred on the night of February 17, 2017, after the couple had been out socialising with a number of friends.

A row broke out at the house, in the Padstow area of Sydney, and resulted in Mr Walsh receiving a stab wound. Paramedics were called but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the trial the presiding judge said he didn’t believe Cahill intended to kill Mr Walsh and having accepted her account of their marriage he said it something that was ‘doomed to fail’.

The couple had only been engaged for five weeks at the time the incident occurred. The presiding judge said victim impact statements from Mr Walsh’s family reflected the enormous loss suffered by them as a result of his death.

Although initially charged with murder Cahill pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter based on substantial impairment due to an abnormality of the mind.

Meanwhile, Mr Walsh’s father passed away less than a year after the incident and at the time of the trial the victim impact statements read out in court outlined the devastating effect the events of that night had on Mr Walsh’s family at home in Ireland. Two years prior to that tragic night Cahill was involved in another altercation with Mr Walsh, in November, 2015, which resulted in her being convicted in April, 2016, of recklessly wounding him.