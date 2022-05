There are hundreds of issues with the Half hundred Road, in Courtnacuddy, according to local councillor John Fleming.

Raising the matter at the May New Ross Municipal District meeting in St Michael’s Theatre, Cllr Fleming said: “it’s the worst road in the county; it has to be. It’s more of a mucky lane and sometimes it’s not driveable.”

Area engineer Eilís Furlong said she will look into the situation.