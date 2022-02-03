Gym that’s become home for local kids faces fight for survival

It was just before the pandemic when Tony Walsh, Trevor Sweeney and Brendan Cloney moved to their new premises in the Whitemill Industrial Estate. As Valhalla Muay Thai and Silverback Ju Jitsu they had been working and training with kids and adults for years, instilling the kind of life-skills and disciplines not readily available in other sports. But it wasn’t only about martial arts, about improving the fitness and wellbeing of their students. Valhalla Silverback was a happy place, a place where children who didn’t fit in at the local GAA club, the soccer team, or drama class, could come and be part of a family. And at Whitemill that family grew to previously unseen levels, to over 200 members, men, women and children of all skill ranges and ranks.

Now though that family is in danger of being ripped apart, of being left without a home. Just before Christmas Tony, Trevor and Brendan were informed that the space they had been renting in Whitemill was being sold, that by the end of February they would have to pack up and leave. Having previously worked out of premises in Kerlogue and Westpoint and led a somewhat nomadic existence, the team were used to some upheaval. However, this time it’s different. Because the rise in cost of properties isn’t just affecting those trying to buy houses, it has spread across all facets of the market and left this gym, and its many young members, with nowhere to go.

“There hasn’t been a proper fresh listing with any of the auctioneers since November," says Tony. “You’re looking at a unit that you could have got for €10-12,000 (per year) a couple of years ago where now they’re looking for €20-25,000. It’s gone crazy. We’re offering rent, we’re not wanting hand-outs. But they hear the word gym and, from some people’s perspective, it’s a weightlifting gym, what we’re doing is not that. This is a community service now with over 200 members.”

While we talk a new member of the gym comes in with his father. A shy, slight boy he hesitantly stands to one side, waiting to catch Tony’s attention. When he does he asks if it’s okay to go on the mat.

"Of course you can,” Tony tells him, “some of the boys are going to spar today but you don’t have to, I’m going to train with you.”

This simple interaction is at the heart of what Tony and the team at Valhalla Silverback do, they take children who aren’t sure where they fit in and give them a place to go, a place where they feel welcome and loved.

"I don’t know how many kids we’ve had come in who have either been bullied at school or they’re not into other sports,” says Tony. “We have people who come in here because they feel good, they come in and get a pat on the back, a handshake and a hug and off they go, that’s more important to us than anything else. If you want to come in for a chat, tea and coffee, my time is always there, it’s not about the performance it’s about the person, I think what we have here is very unique.”

Aside from its unique atmosphere, Valhalla Silverback is the only gym of its kind in Wexford town, and will cease to exist by the end of this month unless a new premises can be secured. Adding to the frustration are a number of vacant sites which Tony says would be ideal for his young charges.

"I can think of at least ten empty spaces off the top of my head within Wexford that have not been used for a long time,” he says. “The Lowney’s Complex, the Dun Mhuire is vacant, that’s owned by the people of Wexford town and managed by the council, the 147 Club, Lowney’s Mall, Lowney’s Old Gym, four units at Colman Doyle’s, that’s just the south end of the main street. At Westpoint there’s four units empty, across the road there’s the old ESB place, there’s lots around.”

The frustration and disappointment extends to the parents of the children, the people who have seen their sons and daughters blossom since entering Valhalla Silverback.

"My son is here since August,” says Ann. “It’s on three nights a week and he never wants to miss a night, it’s just a very positive, friendly, upbeat place, it’s really good for fitness and I would notice that in other sports he’s doing. It’s also really good for developing leadership qualities because the older kids get to help out with the younger kids.”

With the gym open throughout the winter, Catherine, whose two sons attend, says Valhalla Silverback offers all-year activities regardless of the weather. “There’s no having to push them to come here, they’ll get ready themselves, there’s never any pressure here,” she says. “It’s three nights a week as well so there’s a good routine to it. It’d be such a shame to see it go because it’s low-cost, and it’s really good in the winter.”

“My lads would be devastated if it closes,” adds Deirdre, “it’s the biggest part of their day, they have great discipline and control because of it, it’s completely the opposite to what people think.”

Local councillor Leonard Kelly has been assisting Tony, Trevor and Brendan in their efforts to source a new base and says that, as a town, we “must support our local clubs across all sports – many kept going by dedicated volunteers - as well as the small businesses which help to support the fitness and wellbeing of our community.”

This is supported by Councillor George Lawlor who says, "The two clubs involved here are superb. This is not a commercial venture but a community one and we need to provide urgent support for them. The physical and mental health benefits of something like this are immense."

Outlining the requirements for any potential new space for Valhalla Silverback, Cllr Kelly said, “For them to continue to operate as they are without further expansion they would require a very minimum of 200 square metres of space, ideally an open space, an industrial type unit that they can freely plan out our area for classes. It would need to be within the roundabouts in town, be a long-term lease, and be accessible during their current schedule of Monday to Fridays from 6 – 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a three to five year lease. The team are also willing to pay for and carry out any work if the property is old.”